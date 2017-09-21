Advertisement

Danish sustainability startup celebrates first birthday with innovative event

Melanie Haynes
hello@dejligedayscommunications.com
21 September 2017
09:10 CEST+02:00
Danish sustainability startup celebrates first birthday with innovative event
Photo: think.dk
Sustainability startup think.dk celebrates its first birthday with an event in Copenhagen on Saturday.

A year ago, think.dk opened its doors on Copenhagen’s Østerbro, starting an ambitious journey to accelerate change towards a more sustainable society, by providing a location and platform for like-minded people to hold sustainability-related events.

On Saturday 23 September, the project will host a day full of free entertainment, inspiration and alternatives for a better future to celebrate the milestone.

“Together with our members, we have held hundreds of workshops and events during the last year and that deserves a celebration,” Anja Müller, co-founder and moderator at think.dk, said.

The programme for the day includes activities representing think.dk's six focus areas; health, food, technology, environment, education and art. Visitors can learn more about current projects and workgroups through the activities. The day begins at 11am with a yoga class.

Visitors will get the chance to test their own ecological footprint, to join the world’s biggest eye contact experiment, to try 3D printing or watch a reel of short films about the concept.

There will also be a small art exhibition, live music and an open bar to close the event.

Martin Kæstel Nielsen, co-founder and moderator of think.dk, said he was excited about how the startup's first year has gone.

“We experiment. Encourage discussions on new ideas and explore new work and collaboration patterns, because we cannot solve new problems if we stick to our old habits,” Nielsen said.

“We believe that sustainable changes should be anchored in and respectful of the individual and therefore we, the people, must play an active part in providing solutions for the future,” Müller added.

The event is open and free for everyone and further details can be found here

