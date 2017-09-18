Danish PM pledges to help marginalised women, criticises Trump prior to UN summit

Denmark’s PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen visits the Brownsville community culinary centre in Brooklyn, New York City. Photo: Eduardo Muñoz Alvarez/AFP/Scanpix

Denmark’s government will give 315 million kroner (42 million euros) to support women in conflict and war zones, with US president Donald Trump having withdrawn American support in the area.

Prime Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen confirmed to broadcaster DR that the government would pledge more money to women at risk of rape, human trafficking and being married against their will.

Funds are particularly needed in those areas in the current political climate, Rasmussen said.

“We have a president sitting in the White House who has withdrawn from all international collaboration related to family planning,” the PM told DR.

Earlier this year, Trump implemented the controversial ‘global gag rule’, cutting US financial support for international organisations that provide information about abortion.

Rasmussen said that his government would pledge 315 million kroner to help make up for this shortfall.

READ ALSO: Denmark leads European push for women's rights to counter Trump's ‘global gag rule'

“This is a clear signal to America. If somebody drops the torch, others must pick it up. The world needs leadership,” Rasmussen said.

Prior to the UN General Assembly, Rasmussen called for “mutual solutions” to be found to international problems.

“We are facing a long list of problems which can only be solved by a global community. Security, climate change, poverty, and migration are cross-border challenges that we cannot solve individually. Common problems require mutual solutions,” he wrote in a statement.

Money originally designated to be spent on asylum centres in Denmark is now being diverted to other areas due to a drop in asylum seekers in the Scandinavian country, according to the report.

“We can now use [the money] for its purpose, namely supporting developing countries,” Rasmussen said, while admitting the amount did not match the now-axed US contribution.

“Denmark cannot take over from the USA. We are a small country compared to the US, but a voice for freedom is needed in a world with war and conflict,” the Danish prime minister told DR.

“Women and girls in developing countries are particularly at risk of violence and assault in times of war. That’s why they need more help in being in control of their own bodies, including the use of contraception.

“It is a Danish priority that women should make their own decisions regarding their bodies. This is something Denmark has always been known for,” Rasmussen added.

READ ALSO: Denmark marks 100 years of women's rights