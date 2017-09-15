Denmark makes bridge one metre too short

Not the bridge in question. Photo: Iris/Scanpix

Authorities do not expect the opening ceremony of a bridge over a canal in western Jutland to be delayed, even though the concrete connection was delivered a metre too short.

The problem with the shortfall was discovered on Tuesday this week, when the last section of the bridge was scheduled to be mounted over the canal, reports local media Jydske Vestkysten.

Invitations have already been sent by Esbjerg Municipality for the official opening of the bridge, which – almost – spans the Kongeåen canal near the town of Jedsted.

“We ordered a bridge to go from one side to the other. It doesn’t do that, and how [the supplier] solves that is their problem,” director for technology and the environment at Esbjerg Municipality Hans Kjær told Jydske Vestkysten.

“Our advisors and engineers are currently investigating what went wrong as well as working on solutions to the problem. Someone in the system must be red-faced, as we in Esbjerg Municipality have had advisors on the project, so the error must be there,” Kjær added.

Clarification as to the cause of the error may take some time, according to the report.

“Someone didn’t measure correctly, but both advisors and engineers have promised us that it will be ready for the opening on Friday [September 22nd, ed]. There should be a solution ready by then, but whether it will be a permanent or temporary one, I can’t say,” Kjær said.

