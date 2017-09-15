Advertisement

Denmark makes bridge one metre too short

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
15 September 2017
10:47 CEST+02:00
bridgebuildingincomplete

Share this article

Denmark makes bridge one metre too short
Not the bridge in question. Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
15 September 2017
10:47 CEST+02:00
Authorities do not expect the opening ceremony of a bridge over a canal in western Jutland to be delayed, even though the concrete connection was delivered a metre too short.

The problem with the shortfall was discovered on Tuesday this week, when the last section of the bridge was scheduled to be mounted over the canal, reports local media Jydske Vestkysten.

Invitations have already been sent by Esbjerg Municipality for the official opening of the bridge, which – almost – spans the Kongeåen canal near the town of Jedsted.

“We ordered a bridge to go from one side to the other. It doesn’t do that, and how [the supplier] solves that is their problem,” director for technology and the environment at Esbjerg Municipality Hans Kjær told Jydske Vestkysten.

“Our advisors and engineers are currently investigating what went wrong as well as working on solutions to the problem. Someone in the system must be red-faced, as we in Esbjerg Municipality have had advisors on the project, so the error must be there,” Kjær added.

Clarification as to the cause of the error may take some time, according to the report.

“Someone didn’t measure correctly, but both advisors and engineers have promised us that it will be ready for the opening on Friday [September 22nd, ed]. There should be a solution ready by then, but whether it will be a permanent or temporary one, I can’t say,” Kjær said.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen's 'Kissing Bridge' completed

bridgebuildingincomplete

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Related articles

New Denmark-Sweden tunnel to be considered: ministry

Car drove 15 km wrong way on Øresund bridge without crashing

New Aarhus tower to become Denmark's tallest building

Danes seek damages from Sweden for border checks

Danish experts warn of 'hygge-junkie' health risk

Train 'burns' and cars collide in Øresund Bridge drill

Four arrested for trying to cross Øresund bridge on foot

Øresund Bridge to shut for emergency exercise
Advertisement

More news

PHOTOS: Copenhagen’s Circle Bridge opens

Copenhagen 'love locks' to stay, unlike in Paris

Princess Mary 'bridge walks' in Denmark
Advertisement

IN PICTURES: Denmark's new 'super station'

'Bridge walking' comes to Denmark

Copenhagen cyclists to get another new bridge
Advertisement
2,333 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark makes bridge one metre too short
  2. Stop children from being sent to parents’ homeland: Støjberg
  3. Denmark to propose changes to Schengen to enable extended border control
  4. Bornholm airport reopened after suspicious package turns out to be fine china
  5. 'Tie down garden furniture and trampolines': Police warn of storms in Denmark
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
View all notices
Advertisement