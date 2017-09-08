Trump picks new US ambassador to Denmark

A 2014 file photo of Carla Sands, the likely new US Ambassador to Denmark. Photo: Sipa USA Admedia, Inc/Scanpix

A new American ambassador to Denmark, chosen by US President Donald Trump, is expected to be approved by Congress.

Carla Sands, a former chiropractor, board chairperson and actress, is set to become the new US ambassador in Copenhagen, reports broadcaster DR.

Sands has no previous diplomatic experience, according to the report.

Awarding a diplomatic post such as the Danish ambassadorship to a person with no prior experience is not necessarily an unusual step, according to DR’s USA correspondent Lillian Gjerulf Kretz.

“It is a position often given to a person who the American president feels has made a particularly good contribution to the election campaign, and this is the case with Carla Sands,” she said.

The position of ambassador to Denmark is also not considered as important strategically as the equivalent post in countries such as Russia, she added, making it less problematic to appoint a novice.

Sands was an economic advisor to Trump during the 2016 campaign and has previously held a number of board chairperson posts within the art, music and culture sectors, reports DR.

She is also a qualified chiropractor and had a brief career as an actress in the 1980s.

The new ambassador will replace popular predecessor Rufus Gifford. The position has been vacant since Gifford left the role in January this year.

Sands’ confirmation by the Republican majority in Congress is likely to be a formality, according to the report.

“She has been chosen because she is a loyal Donald Trump supporter, so we can probably expect her to loyally support his policies,” Kretz said.

