Advertisement

Trump picks new US ambassador to Denmark

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
8 September 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
usambassadortrump

Share this article

Trump picks new US ambassador to Denmark
A 2014 file photo of Carla Sands, the likely new US Ambassador to Denmark. Photo: Sipa USA Admedia, Inc/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
8 September 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
A new American ambassador to Denmark, chosen by US President Donald Trump, is expected to be approved by Congress.

Carla Sands, a former chiropractor, board chairperson and actress, is set to become the new US ambassador in Copenhagen, reports broadcaster DR.

Sands has no previous diplomatic experience, according to the report.

Awarding a diplomatic post such as the Danish ambassadorship to a person with no prior experience is not necessarily an unusual step, according to DR’s USA correspondent Lillian Gjerulf Kretz.

“It is a position often given to a person who the American president feels has made a particularly good contribution to the election campaign, and this is the case with Carla Sands,” she said.

The position of ambassador to Denmark is also not considered as important strategically as the equivalent post in countries such as Russia, she added, making it less problematic to appoint a novice.

Sands was an economic advisor to Trump during the 2016 campaign and has previously held a number of board chairperson posts within the art, music and culture sectors, reports DR.

She is also a qualified chiropractor and had a brief career as an actress in the 1980s.

The new ambassador will replace popular predecessor Rufus Gifford. The position has been vacant since Gifford left the role in January this year.

Sands’ confirmation by the Republican majority in Congress is likely to be a formality, according to the report.

“She has been chosen because she is a loyal Donald Trump supporter, so we can probably expect her to loyally support his policies,” Kretz said.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: US Ambassador shows off Danish 'skills'

usambassadortrump

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Related articles

Danish foreign minister calls Trump tweet 'undignified and inappropriate'

Could Denmark blank Trump in new foreign strategy?

Danish PM’s Trump remarks could signal new course: expert

Danish PM on Paris Agreement: I can’t dictate to Trump

Are the Nordic leaders trolling Trump with this photo?

Danish foreign minister supports US Syria bombing

Danish PM: 'First and foremost I want a good meeting' with Trump

Danish prime minister to meet with Trump
Advertisement

More news

One in three refugees finding work in Denmark within three years: report

Danish police to investigate oil leak

Danish court rejects submarine builder's custody bid
Advertisement

Cut foreigners' dental treatment, study grants and bus passes: DF

Denmark's Prince Henrik suffering from dementia: palace

Copenhagen parents should be able to reject unvaccinated children from daycare: party

'Good time to take in your share of refugees': UN to Denmark
Advertisement
2,326 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Northern Lights could be visible over Denmark this weekend
  2. Danish court rejects submarine builder's custody bid
  3. Trump picks new US ambassador to Denmark
  4. Cut foreigners' dental treatment, study grants and bus passes: DF
  5. Denmark's Prince Henrik suffering from dementia: palace
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement