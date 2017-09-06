Advertisement

Denmark gets new feminist party

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
6 September 2017
10:07 CEST+02:00
feminismfeminist

Share this article

Denmark gets new feminist party
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
6 September 2017
10:07 CEST+02:00
New political party Feminist Initiative says it wants to put feminist issues on Denmark’s political agenda.

The party, which was founded on June 5th this year, has now made its political agenda public, reports newspaper Politiken.

Sister parties of the same name already exist in fellow Nordic countries Norway, Finland and Sweden – gaining 20,000 votes in the last general election in the latter.

Denmark’s version of the party currently consists of 12 female committee members, writes Politiken, and will enter five candidates during upcoming municipal elections in Copenhagen.

One of the party’s candidates, 36-year-old Muneeza Rosendahl, told Politiken that she did not think the choice of the word ‘feminist’ in the party’s name would put off voters.

“Feminism is not just about equality, but about everyone taking part in society equally. It’s a criticism of power and a fight for civil rights. Perhaps the word ‘feminism’ will scare people a little to start with, but we hope to win the word back,” she said.

“We want people to understand that we are not just a bunch of angry women that want to get one over on men, but that we support equality for both men and women, and that we also want to improve men’s rights,” Rosendahl continued.

Feminist Initiative (Feministisk Initiativ)’s political platform includes campaigning against employment discrimination as well as support for equal maternity and paternity leave.

The party also wants to enforce gender quotas in city councils, writes Politiken.

“We want to challenge this because we don’t believe there is a biological reason for women to be more interested in social care committees and men to be more interested in technical committees. It comes from childhood, when girls at daycare play princesses and boys play robbers and soldiers. So there are norms and structures that oppress and discriminate, and this is what we are taking issue with. We want to create a space where we don’t see people as groups, but as individuals, and give them individual choices,” Rosendahl told the newspaper.

The forthcoming candidate said she believed enforcing quotas was necessary to enable better individual choice in the long term.

“Yes, when you apply quotas you restrict individual choice, but you can also ask whether it is a free choice at all, or whether it’s structurally determined that women and men make the choices they do?”, she said.

“We don’t think it’s right that city council committees can resemble homes from the 1950s,” Rosendahl added.

The in addition to its five municipality candidates, the party will also enter a further two candidates for regional council elections in Greater Copenhagen, according to Politiken’s report.

READ ALSO: Is this Danish shoe ad a satirical feminist rallying cry or just plain sexist?

feminismfeminist

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Is this Danish shoe ad a satirical feminist rallying cry or just plain sexist?
Advertisement

More news

Denmark’s government announces new tax plan

Denmark government’s tax plan could benefit base by millions

Denmark government drops plan to cut tax for rich
Advertisement

Syrian couple may start legal proceedings over illegal Støjberg directive

Danish PM denies internal rift over state loan proposal

Immigration minister Støjberg accused of lying in fiery parliament hearing

Denmark’s Social Democrats, DF join in criticism of PM over free movement
Advertisement
2,315 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kim Wall was killed by submarine hatch: Peter Madsen
  2. Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen to appear in court over Swedish journalist's death
  3. 'Apartments in containers' for Danish students set for approval
  4. Aarhus orders anti-abortion group to remove stickers from city
  5. Denmark gets new feminist party
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement