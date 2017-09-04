'Apartments in containers' for Danish students set for approval

Permission for converted containers to be used as cheap accommodation for students is expected to be granted as Copenhagen Municipality begins its budget negotiations.

The containers-turned apartments will contain a bed, table and toilet and shower facilities, reports newspaper Politiken.

The Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF) has proposed that municipal funds be allocated for the conversion of containers into cheap housing for students, according to the report.

“Copenhagen has far less student housing per student than other university cities, and whilst it was possible to buy a cheap leased property [andelsbolig, ed.] in the 1990s, that is no longer possible. That’s why we are supporting container flats,” SF budget spokesperson Sisse Marie Welling told Politiken.

SF has proposed an allocation of 17 million kroner (2.3 million euros) for the development of the container accommodation in 2018.

A number of other parties have also voiced their support for the proposal, according to the report.

The containers could be located in areas close to the centre of the city, such as the Refshaleøen island, writes Politiken.

Morten Kabell, who chairs the Copenhagen Municipality’s building and technology department, wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that a solution had been found to legal complications related to building permits for the container apartments.

