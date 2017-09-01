University of Copenhagen to offer Beyoncé class

Copenhagen uni students now have the chance to be Crazy in Love, after the Department of Arts and Cultural Studies introduced a class on American superstar Beyoncé Knowles.

The class, entitled “Beyoncé, Gender and Race” is now offered by the University of Copenhagen, and 75 students have registered to take it during the upcoming semester, reports TV2.

The professor teaching the class, Erik Steinskog, told the broadcaster that he was looking forward to presenting the RnB megastar's lyrics, videos and power performance s to his students.

“We will analyse her songs and music videos. There will be a focus on gender, sexuality and race. One of the goals [of the class] is to introduce black feminist thought, which is not well known in Scandinavia. We want to explore the kind of entity feminism is,” University of Copenhagen professor Steinskog told TV2.

Beyoncé will be interpreted using similar methods to those used to study opera or literature in cultural studies, he added.

Although a class focusing on Beyoncé does not sound very academic, the singer and her music represent not just pop culture, but a form of black feminism that is important to understand, Steinskog told TV2.

“Beyoncé is important in understanding the world we live in. Beyoncé is one of the biggest pop artists today, which makes her important in an analysis of contemporary times,” he said.

The professor said that he is a self-confessed fan of Queen B.

“It is hard not to be impressed. She is extremely good at what she does,” he told TV2.

According to the University of Copenhagen's magazine Uniavisen, the class has been doubled in size and moved to a larger lecture theatre due to overwhelming registration numbers amongst students.

The Bachelor's level class can be taken as a 15 or 7.5 ECTS-points class – but has now reached maximum registrations.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen uni is highest Nordic in new ranking of world's top universities