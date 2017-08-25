Advertisement

Denmark government's tax plan could benefit base by millions

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
25 August 2017
12:08 CEST+02:00
taxtax cuts

Share this article

Denmark government's tax plan could benefit base by millions
Venstre political spokesperson Jakob Ellemann-Jessen. Photo: Henning Bagger/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
25 August 2017
12:08 CEST+02:00
The new tax plan to be presented by Denmark's government this autumn has set aside 100 million kroner (13.5 million euros) for a variety of purposes.

Although the new economic plan will not be officially presented by the government until next week, the Venstre (Liberal) and Conservative parties have already offered a financial boost to parts of their respective bases, writes the Jyllands-Posten newspaper.

A fund has been set aside in the government's new finance plan to fund “smaller initiatives” which each of the three coalition partners – Venstre, the Conservatives and Liberal Alliance – have given their public backing to, according to an internal memo, reports Jyllands-Posten.

An example given by the report includes an announcement made by Venstre's minister for health Jane Heitmann and the local mayor that eight million kroner will be granted annually to support fishing in the town of Assens.

Meanwhile, Conservative political spokesperson Mette Abildgaard has secured a two million kroner grant for the Øresund Aquarium in Helsingør.

This money will be drawn from the 100 million krone pool to be shared between the three coalition partners in the new budget, according to the report.

The note also states that Liberal Alliance plans to assign its share to further negotiations on tax reductions.

Venstre political spokesperson Jakob Ellemann-Jessen told Jyllands-Posten that although the policy appears to resemble “parish council politics”, it was important for MPs to be concerned with local issues.

“We have to be visible for citizens. Things other than welfare agreements and tax negotiations play a part in people's everyday lives,” he said.

“It is our duty to prioritise between different initiatives,” Ablilgaard told the newspaper.

READ ALSO: Denmark government drops plan to cut tax for rich

taxtax cuts

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Denmark government drops plan to cut tax for rich

Denmark's Conservatives hopeful on tax breaks in new parliament session

After years of scandals, here's how Denmark's reformed tax authority will look

New Danish political season opens under cloud of doubt

Denmark pays for Panama Papers data on own citizens

Denmark to pay for Panama Papers data on tax evaders

Danish banks caught up in global tax evasion leak

Pull the plug! Danes pay EU's highest electricity prices

Advertisement

More news

Syrian couple may start legal proceedings over illegal Støjberg directive

Danish PM denies internal rift over state loan proposal

Immigration minister Støjberg accused of lying in fiery parliament hearing
Advertisement

Denmark's Social Democrats, DF join in criticism of PM over free movement

Danish People's Party to opposition: guarantee no changes on immigration

Danish minister sparks controversy with Facebook cake post to celebrate 50th immigration curb

Denmark calls on Turkish PM to delay planned visit
Advertisement
2,331 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Peter Madsen: What is known about the Danish inventor?
  2. Submarine owner Peter Madsen could be charged with murder: police
  3. Peter Madsen denies new charge of mutilating corpse: police
  4. Denmark government's tax plan could benefit base by millions
  5. Denmark's 'last summer weekend' to be mostly rainy
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement