FC Copenhagen lose out on millions after Champions League defeat

24 August 2017
10:54 CEST+02:00
Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Scanpix
Denmark’s FC Copenhagen were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday after a 2-2 aggregate draw with Azerbaijan’s FK Qarabag. The surprise loss could prove costly for the Danish league winners.

Despite goals from Federico Santander and Andrija Pavlovic giving them a 2-1 win at Parken stadium on Wednesday night, FCK have failed to reach the lucrative group stages of this season’s Champions League.

A second half equaliser by Qarabag’s Dino Ndlovu was enough to see off the Danish team.

Having lost the away leg of the tie 1-0, the aggregate draw saw the Danish Champions eliminated on away goals.

The failure to reach the group stages of the competition, with its prize cash and money-spinning potential ties against such giants of European football as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, has been described as a “fiasco” for the Copenhagen side.

“We are a developing team, maybe a more experience team would have managed to go through. But we did not have that last bit needed to break down Qarabag completely, so they deserve to go through to the group stages. People might call it a fiasco, but Qarabag aren’t such a bad side, and have played well against Tottenham in the past,” FCK midfielder William Kvist told TV channel TV3+ following the match.

Instead of entering the star-studded Champions League, FCK will now be entered into the draw for the less lucrative and prestigious Europa League.

The draw for that competition will take place on Friday August 25th.

