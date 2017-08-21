Advertisement

Denmark takes part in computer-simulated drills with US, South Korea

Punvi Kalia
punvikalia@gmail.com
21 August 2017
13:55 CEST+02:00
militaryexercisessouth koreanorth korea

Share this article

Denmark takes part in computer-simulated drills with US, South Korea
File photo: Johan Gadegaard/Scanpix
Punvi Kalia
punvikalia@gmail.com
21 August 2017
13:55 CEST+02:00
Denmark is taking part in military drills with the US and South Korea amid nuclear tensions over North Korea.

Denmark is part of the key military drills with the U.S. and South Korea which involve computer simulations that are “designed to prepare for war with a nuclear-capable North Korea,” news agency Reuters reports.

The Danish contribution to the ten-day military exercise ‘Ulchi-Freedom Guardian’ near the South Korean capital Seoul is small compared to that of the United States.

Two officers from Danish Air force are participating for the seventh time, Denmark's Defence Command (Værnsfælles Forsvarskommando) told Danish news wire Ritzau.

The drills involve computer simulations designed to prepare for war with a nuclear-capable North Korea, according to the Reuters report.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump threatened North Korea of responding with “fire and fury” in an escalation of the rhetoric between the two countries, following ongoing missile tests by the Kim Jong-un regime.

Both South Korea and the US have maintained that the current drills are purely defensive in nature, according to the Reuters report.

North Korea views such exercises as preparations for invasion and has fired missiles and taken other actions to show its anger over military drills in the past, writes Reuters.

Liselotte Odgaard, researcher in Asian studies and superpower diplomacy at the Danish Military Academy (Forsvarsakademiet), told Ritzau that Denmark's participation in the exercise in the midst of the high-tension situation will not cause diplomatic problems for the Scandinavian nation.

"It is in Denmark's interest to support the United States and its allies. And we do this by participating in this exercise,” she said.

The drills will continue till August 31st. Other participating countries include Australia, Great Britain, Canada, Colombia, the Netherlands and New Zealand.  

READ ALSO: US will ‘moderate commitment' to Nato if allies don't spend more. Can Denmark deliver?

militaryexercisessouth koreanorth korea

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

South Korea 'Rasputin' daughter abandons appeal for extradition

Denmark open to sending more troops to Afghanistan: minister

Anti-Isis coalition meets in Denmark to assess campaign

Danish foreign minister supports US Syria bombing

US will ‘moderate commitment’ to Nato if allies don’t spend more. Can Denmark deliver?

Denmark extends South Korea 'Rasputin' daughter's detention

Korea seeks extradition of 'Rasputin' daughter from Denmark

Denmark awaits South Korea extradition request for 'Rasputin' daughter
Advertisement

More news

Danish backpacker deported from Australia after rape conviction

Danish soldiers must be protected from Russian 'fake news': minister

Denmark said no to meeting with top US politicians
Advertisement

Denmark aid will help displaced Iraqis return home: ministry

Danish jihadist arrested in Spain wanted to buy weapons there

Danish foreign minister calls Trump tweet 'undignified and inappropriate'

Spain detains Danish man suspected of fighting with Isis
Advertisement
2,344 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Kim Wall died in accident on board submarine: Peter Madsen
  2. Woman's body found in water near Copenhagen: police
  3. Limbs removed 'deliberately' from Copenhagen body: police
  4. Nørrebro shots may have been fired at car: police
  5. 'Just because you can play Wonderwall, doesn’t mean you should': Danish police
Advertisement

Noticeboard

21/08
student job
08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
View all notices
Advertisement