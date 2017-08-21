Denmark takes part in computer-simulated drills with US, South Korea

File photo: Johan Gadegaard/Scanpix

Denmark is taking part in military drills with the US and South Korea amid nuclear tensions over North Korea.

Denmark is part of the key military drills with the U.S. and South Korea which involve computer simulations that are “designed to prepare for war with a nuclear-capable North Korea,” news agency Reuters reports.

The Danish contribution to the ten-day military exercise ‘Ulchi-Freedom Guardian’ near the South Korean capital Seoul is small compared to that of the United States.

Two officers from Danish Air force are participating for the seventh time, Denmark's Defence Command (Værnsfælles Forsvarskommando) told Danish news wire Ritzau.

The drills involve computer simulations designed to prepare for war with a nuclear-capable North Korea, according to the Reuters report.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump threatened North Korea of responding with “fire and fury” in an escalation of the rhetoric between the two countries, following ongoing missile tests by the Kim Jong-un regime.

Both South Korea and the US have maintained that the current drills are purely defensive in nature, according to the Reuters report.

North Korea views such exercises as preparations for invasion and has fired missiles and taken other actions to show its anger over military drills in the past, writes Reuters.

Liselotte Odgaard, researcher in Asian studies and superpower diplomacy at the Danish Military Academy (Forsvarsakademiet), told Ritzau that Denmark's participation in the exercise in the midst of the high-tension situation will not cause diplomatic problems for the Scandinavian nation.

"It is in Denmark's interest to support the United States and its allies. And we do this by participating in this exercise,” she said.

The drills will continue till August 31st. Other participating countries include Australia, Great Britain, Canada, Colombia, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

