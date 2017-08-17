Advertisement

Danish cities to host global charity concerts in aid of refugees

17 August 2017
12:31 CEST+02:00
Photo: Sofar Sounds
Denmark will join over 60 countries in a global music event in support of the international refugee crisis.

The charity concerts, called ‘Give a Home’, will take place in over 200 cities across the world on September 20th as part of a collaboration between Sofar Sounds and Amnesty international that aims to raise awareness for the more than 20 million displaced refugees across the world. 

The concerts will not be held in usual music venues, but will rely on the kindness of strangers to offer their own private sitting rooms for hosting. 

The concept of hosting the concerts in private homes is a way of highlighting the necessity of individual kindness during the current refugee crisis, and to bring people together through a shared love of music, say the event’s organisers.

“Give a Home aligns Amnesty International and Sofar’s vision of a global community united by the things that really matter, in the same way that Sofar unites thousands of people all around the world every day through a shared love of music,” said Rafe Offer, co-CEO of Sofar Sounds, in a press release. 

The organiser of Sofar Sounds Odense says that he believes the sheer scale of the ‘Give a Home’ project highlights the remarkable possibilities achievable when individuals come together under a common cause. 

“It’s amazing and inspiring that these concerts can be coordinated between cities in 60 countries and five continents. If we can do this then our politicians have no excuse when it comes to the logistics of housing people who have left their home due to conflict,” Michael Magee told The Local.

The musical community Sofar Sounds has been providing music lovers with intimate gigs since its inception in London in 2009. The community has since expanding to over 350 cities, including Denmark’s three largest cities: Copenhagen, Aarhus and Odense. 

The concerts in Denmark are all free and require attendees to simply sign up online and donate whatever amount they can afford to help continue the concerts. 

Part of the Sofar Sounds recipe is keeping the location of the venue and the artists playing a secret; the ‘Give a Home’ project is no different. 


Photo: Sofar Sounds

Sofar Sounds and Amnesty International have announced many world-renowned artists who will be playing for free across the globe, including: Ed Sheeran, The National, Hozier, and Ludovico Einaudi. 

Danish stars Ida Gard and rapper Per Vers have also recently announced they will be playing in one of the ‘Give a Home’ concerts in Denmark, although, in accordance with the Sofar Sound formula, they have yet to announce which city they will be playing in. 

The ‘Give a Home’ events can be attended by signing up via the Sofar Sounds pages for the Copenhagen, Aarhus or Odense concerts.

