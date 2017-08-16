Technical problems force SAS planes to turn back three times in a week

A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen to Shanghai was forced to turn back due to a technical problem on Tuesday evening.

231 passengers on board flight SK 997 will be reallocated a new flight on Wednesday, reports Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The aircraft took off from Copenhagen’s Kastrup airport at 8:13pm on Tuesday, but returned after around an hour’s flight.

“The temperature in one of the engines was too high, and the aircraft was required to return to Copenhagen for technical assistance,” Anna Kansell of the airline’s press department told Expressen.

With the aircraft not ready to take off again, passengers will now be reallocated to other flights.

The aborted flight to Shanghai is the third such incident to affect SAS over the last week.

A flight from Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport to Hong Kong returned to the Swedish capital on Saturday, while Danish newspaper BT reported last week that a Chicago-bound SAS flight had made an unscheduled landing in Iceland due to low oil pressure in one of the engines.

“It is extremely unusual for this kind of thing to happen… there were two different faults,” Kansell told Expressen in reference to the Shanghai and Hong Kong flights.

The spokesperson stressed that SAS always “puts safety first”.

