Advertisement

Technical problems force SAS planes to turn back three times in a week

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
16 August 2017
12:04 CEST+02:00
sassafety

Share this article

Technical problems force SAS planes to turn back three times in a week
File Photo: portosabbia/Depositphotos
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
16 August 2017
12:04 CEST+02:00
A Scandinavian Airlines flight from Copenhagen to Shanghai was forced to turn back due to a technical problem on Tuesday evening.

231 passengers on board flight SK 997 will be reallocated a new flight on Wednesday, reports Swedish newspaper Expressen.

The aircraft took off from Copenhagen’s Kastrup airport at 8:13pm on Tuesday, but returned after around an hour’s flight.

“The temperature in one of the engines was too high, and the aircraft was required to return to Copenhagen for technical assistance,” Anna Kansell of the airline’s press department told Expressen.

With the aircraft not ready to take off again, passengers will now be reallocated to other flights.

The aborted flight to Shanghai is the third such incident to affect SAS over the last week.

A flight from Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport to Hong Kong returned to the Swedish capital on Saturday, while Danish newspaper BT reported last week that a Chicago-bound SAS flight had made an unscheduled landing in Iceland due to low oil pressure in one of the engines.

“It is extremely unusual for this kind of thing to happen… there were two different faults,” Kansell told Expressen in reference to the Shanghai and Hong Kong flights.

The spokesperson stressed that SAS always “puts safety first”.

READ ALSO: EU hits SAS with hefty antitrust fine

sassafety

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

EU hits SAS with hefty antitrust fine

Storm Stella causes cancellation of Scandinavian flights to New York

For first time, Norwegian flies more passengers than rival SAS

SAS plans new bases in Ireland and London to match low-cost rivals

SAS forced to change US-bound flight crews to comply with Trump's entry ban

'There was a flash of lightning and people screamed'

New long-haul flights on the cards for Nordic travellers

SAS considers establishing bases outside of Scandinavia
Advertisement

More news

SAS sets all-time July passenger record

SAS pilot strike grounds nine Copenhagen flights

SAS profits slump despite cheap fuel costs
Advertisement

SAS pilots threaten largest strike in years

SAS to increase winter capacity by half million

SAS cancellations at Copenhagen to last days

SAS cancels flights in and out of Copenhagen
Advertisement
2,385 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish submarine 'deliberately sunk' after journalist vanished
  2. Danish mystery submarine sailed with lights off: witness
  3. Danish police take to air in search for missing Swedish journalist
  4. Latest Nørrebro shooting sends man to hospital after police make arrest
  5. Wildfires hit Greenland after record temperatures
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
View all notices
Advertisement