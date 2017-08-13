Advertisement

No body in sunken Danish sub, reporter still missing: police

AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
13 August 2017
14:22 CEST+02:00
peter madsensubmarinekim wall

Share this article

No body in sunken Danish sub, reporter still missing: police
Forensic investigators on the UC3 Nautilus submarine on Sunday. Photo: Jens Nørgaard Larsen/Scanpix
AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
13 August 2017
14:22 CEST+02:00
Danish police hunting for a missing journalist said on Sunday they searched a huge homemade submarine that sank last week, but no body was found.
"The sub has been searched and there is nobody on board -- neither dead nor alive," Copenhagen police homicide chief Jens Moller told reporters.
 
The journalist had been aboard the submarine before it sank. The vessel's 46-year-old inventor Peter Madsen has been accused of negligent manslaughter and was on Saturday remanded in custody for 24 days.
 
He has denied the allegations.
 
 
The vessel, the Nautilus, was refloated and towed to the Copenhagen port on Saturday, then emptied of water overnight. On Sunday police entered the sub and found it empty.
 
Police have identified the missing journalist as Kim Wall, a 30-year-old Swedish woman who was writing a feature about Madsen.
 
Nothing has been heard from her since Thursday evening when she boarded the sub with Madsen.
 
Her boyfriend alerted police early on Friday that she had not returned home as planned.
 
Madsen claims he dropped her off on the Refshaleoen island on Thursday evening after the interview.
 
Early on Friday, Danish authorities announced they were looking for the Nautilus in waters off Copenhagen.
 
Around midday Friday, the vessel was located in a bay in Koge, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of the Danish capital. Just after being located, Madsen was rescued and the submarine suddenly sank.
 
Madsen said in media interviews after his rescue that the sub encountered a problem with the ballast tank.
 
However, Moller said Sunday it appeared as though the sub was intentionally sunk, amid media speculation that Madsen may have downed the vessel to cover up a crime.
 
"It appears as though it was a deliberate action that caused the sub to sink," Moller said.
 
Wall is a freelance journalist based in China and the US. Her articles have appeared in the New York Times and the Guardian, among others.
 
"We're still hoping that we'll find Kim Wall alive, but we are preparing ourselves for the fact that she may not be," Moller said Sunday.
 
Madsen made headlines when he launched the 18-metre Nautilus in 2008, at the time the world's biggest homemade submarine.
peter madsensubmarinekim wall

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Danish submarine owner detained over Swedish journalist's death

Missing submarine found off Copenhagen, search called off

Swedish woman still missing as Denmark sends divers to stricken sub
Advertisement

More news

7 out of 10 Danes optimistic about future of the EU: poll

Three more Copenhagen shootings Thursday night: reports

FC Copenhagen to ban 100 fans for Brøndby bother
Advertisement

Nørrebro bullet hit balcony, travelled through door and into sofa: police

Copenhagen homes evacuated after car blaze

Copenhagen Police set up hotline in fight against gangs

Denmark’s Conservatives hopeful on tax breaks in new parliament session
Advertisement
2,398 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Swedish woman still missing as Denmark sends divers to stricken sub
  2. Danish submarine owner detained over Swedish journalist's death
  3. Three more Copenhagen shootings Thursday night: reports
  4. No body in sunken Danish sub, reporter still missing: police
  5. 7 out of 10 Danes optimistic about future of the EU: poll
Advertisement

Noticeboard

08/08
job
12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
View all notices
Advertisement