Copenhagen homes evacuated after car blaze

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
10 August 2017
10:56 CEST+02:00
fireamagercopenhagen

Police and fire services responded in force after a car fire spread quickly in the Amager district of Copenhagen.

Eight cars were involved in the fire on the Lygtemagerstien street in the Amager area, reports news agency Ritzau.

“We received a report at 00:32am of two cars being on fire. The fire subsequently spread to several other cars,” Copenhagen Police duty officer Michael Andersen told Ritzau.

Both the police and city fire services were subsequently at the scene for several hours.

“We are finished at the scene, so the Home Guard (Hjemmeværnet) is now there keeping watch until Thursday afternoon, when our fire experts will examine the scene,” Andersen said on Thursday morning.

The fire took hold of a garage in which the cars were parked, causing damage to a further nine vehicles, according to the report.

READ ALSO: Denmark sports arena fire started by weed remover

Five apartments were evacuated as emergency services battled the flames, with five families relocated.

Police have no information on the cause of the fire at the time of writing. 

fireamagercopenhagen

