Advertisement

Boarding pass mishap since Copenhagen-bound woman to Greece

AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
28 July 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
airlinetourismoffbeatgreece

Share this article

Boarding pass mishap since Copenhagen-bound woman to Greece
Wait, that doesn't look like Copenhagen! Photo: Depositphotos/sborisov
AFP/The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
28 July 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
Air France on Thursday said it was investigating how a passenger was put on the wrong plane, travelling with a boarding pass bearing the same name as another passenger on that flight.
Ana Maria Bittencourt Marques, a 45-year-old nursing assistant from Porto Alegre in Brazil, departed from Paris's Charles de Gaulle airport on Tuesday with the goal of flying to Copenhagen for a holiday.
 
Instead, she found herself in Athens after being given a boarding pass in the name of another passenger on the Greek flight, Marie-Christine Midavaine.
 
"My ticket was made out in another name, and I didn't have enough time to check it because I was in a hurry," said Marques.
 
Marques said an Air France agent at the departure gate looked at her boarding pass and passport "but they did not check to see if the name was different".
 
She snoozed during the flight and first became aware that something was wrong when she saw Greek letters at Athens airport.
 
Air France flew her to Copenhagen through a connecting flight in Luxembourg.
 
Air France confirmed to AFP that "a passenger en route to Copenhagen on the Air France flight AF1750 on July 25 boarded flight AF1232 to Athens".
 
"After arriving in Athens, the passenger was redirected to Copenhagen," the company said.
 
The airline said passenger safety was never compromised at any time during the incident, but it had launched an internal investigation into how the mishap occurred.
airlinetourismoffbeatgreece

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Related articles

IN PHOTOS: Christmas comes early during Denmark's annual Santa Claus congress

Summer travels in Denmark: Skagen

Why this was a great week for thrill seekers in Denmark

Norwegian hotel tycoon has big plans in Denmark

Ten of the weirdest Danish superstitions

People peed on these Copenhagen trees so often they had to be cut down

Denmark to get thousands of new hotel rooms after record year

New long-haul flights on the cards for Nordic travellers
Advertisement

More news

Take a virtual trip to iconic Aarhus open air museum

Dishwasher made partner at famous Danish restaurant

Essex-born chef wins two Michelin stars for Denmark
Advertisement

Dane dies after falling from hot-air balloon in Turkey

VIDEO: Hilarious ad campaign asks suntanned locals to help pasty Danes

For first time, Norwegian flies more passengers than rival SAS

Denmark’s world class science centre Experimentarium reopens better than ever
Advertisement
2,465 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark faces first ‘summer-less’ July in 38 years
  2. German man jailed for filming women peeing at Roskilde Festival
  3. Danish backpacker deported from Australia after rape conviction
  4. IN PHOTOS: Christmas comes early during Denmark's annual Santa Claus congress
  5. Danish police ‘stop-and-search zones’ have little effect
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement