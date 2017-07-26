Advertisement

German man jailed for filming women peeing at Roskilde Festival

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
26 July 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
roskilde festivalrf17fetish

Share this article

German man jailed for filming women peeing at Roskilde Festival
Roskilde Festival file photo: Bobby Anwar
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
26 July 2017
14:30 CEST+02:00
A 49-year-old German man was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Wednesday for having secretly filmed as many as 60 female Roskilde Festival guests as they urinated, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.
The man filmed the unsuspecting women via a hidden camera inside a beer can. 
 
“The accused was fully aware that the women had not agreed to the recordings in that the recordings where made with a camera that was elaborately built in to a beer can and the films were of high quality,” Judge Tove Horsager said according to Ritzau. 
 
The man’s defence lawyer unsuccessfully argued that the women had essentially given up their right to privacy by urinating in public, saying that in some cases the women relieved themselves “relatively close to” the defendant and that some of them “even sat there and smiled” at his client. 
 
The German man claimed that he did not know that what he was doing was illegal. 
 
“I didn’t know that it was wrong because the guy who gave me the can said that it wasn’t a problem,” he said in court.
 
Prosecutor Anne Oxbøll maintained that the man’s violation was particularly troublesome in that he was paid to make the recordings by someone else. 
 
“It is an aggravating circumstance when you record things for payment from another man without knowing if they are going to be distributed online," she said.
 
Recordings of women urinating at Denmark's Roskilde Festival, one of the largest music festivals in all of Europe, often end up on pornography and fetish websites. 
roskilde festivalrf17fetish

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Related articles

Danish festivals turn up the competition with new reveals

Roskilde Festival reveals first names for 2017

Roskilde Festival reveals first names for 2016

Ten fun facts about the Roskilde Festival

Roskilde Festival adds Muse and 19 others

Roskilde makes fans 'Happy' with Pharrell

Roskilde starts festival season earlier than ever

Roskilde Festival drops Sunday music
Advertisement

More news

In pictures: Roskilde Festival 2017

‘I’ve worked in kitchens in asylum centres, but have never tried anything like this before’

Roskilde 'is not just stages, but also the space between'
Advertisement

Parents ridiculed for complaining to Roskilde Festival over camping areas

VIDEO: Festivalgoers praise 'forward-thinking', organic Northside

VIDEO: Northside festival gets drenched on opening day

Danish musicians in aquariums make sounds in a silent world
Advertisement
2,447 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish anti-begging law sees three convicted in Copenhagen
  2. Denmark faces first ‘summer-less’ July in 38 years
  3. Inclusion in Danish higher education 'a tough task': international students
  4. German man jailed for filming women peeing at Roskilde Festival
  5. Danish kitten takes solo train trip to neighbouring town
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement