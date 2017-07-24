Advertisement

Danish 'keeper Sørensen retires after 24 seasons

AFP
news@thelocal.se
24 July 2017
11:23 CEST+02:00
footballthomas sørensen

Share this article

Danish 'keeper Sørensen retires after 24 seasons
Thomas Sørensen. Photo: Camilla Rønde/Scanpix
AFP
news@thelocal.se
24 July 2017
11:23 CEST+02:00
Former Denmark international goalkeeper Thomas Sørensen said Monday he is retiring from professional football after a playing career spanning 24 years.

A veteran of over 350 matches in the English Premier League with Sunderland, Aston Villa and Stoke City, Sørensen played 101 times for the Danish national team.

The 41-year-old ends his career after two seasons with Melbourne City in Australia's A-League, where he was named the league's goalkeeper of the year in his first season.

"It was a very challenging decision, but after reflecting on my career and my achievements to this point, I knew the time was right, both mentally and physically," Sørensen said in a statement.

"I've been in a privileged position to play the game I love and enjoy a career of over 20 years, which has included many highlights and I will look back on my career very fondly."

Sørensen's focus will now shift to cycling as he organises the "Ride for Kids" -- a 3,500 kilometre (2,175 mile) bike ride in February next year in Australia to raise money for a children's charity.


Clockwise from top left: Sørensen arriving in Busan, South Korea for the 2002 World Cup; the goalkeeper during his Stoke City days; with Danish goalkeeping legend Peter Schmeichel in 1999. Photos (clockwise from top left): Scanpix Denmark;Glyn Kirk/Scanpix;Lars Møller/Scanpix.

READ ALSO: Danish international joins Premier League newcomers

footballthomas sørensen

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

Dutch down Danes in women’s Euros

Denmark win women's Euro opener

Danish international joins Premier League newcomers

Worst fan violence 'since 2000' after Danish cup final

Troubled Denmark striker Bendtner scores on Norwegian league debut

Schmeichel saves Leicester blushes in Copenhagen

Danish football star Daniel Agger retires

Norway offers national coach job to FC Copenhagen’s Solbakken: report
Advertisement

More news

Danish Grand Prix? Here’s Copenhagen's proposed Formula 1 city race track

Handball shocker: Olympic champs Denmark knocked out by Hungary

Olympic handball champs Denmark struggle past Bahrain
Advertisement

Denmark tops Sweden in march toward handball world crown

Olympic champs Denmark set sights on handball world title

Danish delight in World Cup triumph

Onslaught puts Denmark in World Cup driving seat
Advertisement
2,426 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Denmark’s fireplaces pollute more than cars: report
  2. Danish 'keeper Sørensen retires after 24 seasons
  3. Inclusion in Danish higher education 'a tough task': international students
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement