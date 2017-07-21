Advertisement

Denmark police want nightlife ban on under 18s

The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 July 2017
16:55 CEST+02:00
bardisconightlife

Share this article

Denmark police want nightlife ban on under 18s
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
The Local
news.denmark@thelocal.com
21 July 2017
16:55 CEST+02:00
Police on Funen want under 18s to be completely barred from the island’s bars and nightclubs due to difficulties enforcing legal age limits.

People under the age of 18 should not be allowed to enter nightclubs or bars that become nightclubs after 11pm, police on the island propose, according to a report by TV2 Fyn.

“On some level we think that it is easier to administrate, both for young people as well as for establishment owners, if rules are the same all over Funen,” Janne Svärd, lead consultant with Funen Police, told TV2 Fyn.

Current rules stipulate that people under 18 are allowed to enter bars and restaurants until 2am, providing they do not consume alcohol whilst there.

But police say it is difficult to make sure youngsters are sent home at the right time and to prevent them from drinking alcohol, and are now calling for a change to the rules.

Authorities on Denmark’s second-biggest island have therefore been requested by police to change the requirements for the issue of licenses to sell alcohol.

READ ALSO: Danish app wants to help partiers get home safe

Restaurant industry association Horesta says that a complete ban on under-18s is not the solution to the problems enforcing the law.

“It makes complete sense for the licensing board to decide, if a particular place is not abiding by the rules or has had some sanctions, to make some limitations in that case. But it makes no sense at all to deny certain people – regardless of whether they are over or under 18 years – access to our restaurants or discos,” Kirsten Munch Andersen of the organisation told TV2 Fyn.

READ ALSO: Danish clubs use language rules to keep refugees out

bardisconightlife

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Kickstart your coding career in tech-savvy Berlin

Who says you need to have a programming background to be a part of Berlin’s booming tech startup scene?

Where to shop, eat, and drink when you visit Gothenburg

Summer travel: why Zagreb has something for everyone

Related articles

IN PHOTOS: Copenhagen overrun by zombies
Advertisement

More news

Danish café reported for racism over logo image

WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse

Scrap 1,000 krone note: Danish party
Advertisement

Chinese navy sails through Danish waters

Danish minister criticised for scrapping Great Belt Bridge run

Danish man remanded for child pornography offences

No space at Danish shelters for women: report
Advertisement
2,442 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Danish café reported for racism over logo image
  2. Scrap 1,000 krone note: Danish party
  3. Chinese navy sails through Danish waters
  4. WW2 bomb found on beach near Danish lighthouse
  5. More wet weather: meteorologist advises Danes to swap festivals for 'a ticket south'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

12/07
Flat for rent
03/07
German lessons via Skype ~ Native tutor ~ Free trial
26/06
New wine bar opened by an American expat
01/06
Holiday apartments in the Austrian Alps from €40 per night!
26/04
Work Trade in Copenhagen
04/04
Win platinum yearly passes to Tivoli Friheden!!!
View all notices
Advertisement