Swede with gun-shaped lighter stops Copenhagen train traffic

16 July 2017
18:07 CEST+02:00
Train and metro traffic to and from the Copenhagen Airport was stopped for about 30 minutes. File photo: Johan Nilsson/TT
A Swedish man created temporary chaos at the Copenhagen Airport train platform on Sunday after he was spotted walking around with a gun-like object.
Copenhagen Police descended upon the airport in large numbers, causing train and metro service in the Danish capital to be shut down for roughly a half hour. 
 
The man was arrested and the ‘gun’ in question turned out to be a pistol-shaped cigarette lighter. 
 
The 24-year-old man was then released by police, with Copenhagen Police spokesman Henrik Svejstrup saying that the Swede had not committed any real wrongdoing, except for perhaps a lack of sound judgement. 
 
“One could discuss the common sense of carrying around a lighter shaped like a gun in the airport but it isn’t illegal,” he told Denmark’s TV2. 
 
The 24-year-old was on his way back to Sweden and although he did not threaten anyone with the gun-shaped lighter, concerned fellow passengers alerted the police. 
