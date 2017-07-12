Danish Grand Prix? Here’s Copenhagen's proposed Formula 1 city race track

Danish Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen (in the Haas team car, left) could have a home Grand Prix by 2020. Photo: Lotte Nygaard/Scanpix

A 4.5 kilometre-long racing track, which would see Formula 1 cars racing through the heart of Copenhagen, has been developed by a consortium and approved by the motor sport’s bosses.

The track would include a sharp corner in front of the Christiansborg parliament, a 300 kilometre per hour straight over the Knippelsbro bridge and a fast stretch along the Slotsholmsgade road behind the Børsen stock exchange, reports newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

By also taking in a second bridge, the Langebro bridge, the track offers a brand-new spectacle to the sport – Formula 1 cars driving over two bridges in a city Grand Prix.

Proposed for introduction during the 2020 Formula 1 season, the route, developed by a consortium including Danish business magnate Lars Seier Christensen and former MP Helge Sander, has been approved for further development by Formula 1 owner Liberty Media, according to the report.

Public access documents at Copenhagen Municipality confirm the existence of the plans, writes Jyllands-Posten.

The municipality’s finance department participated in a review of a potential Formula 1 track at the request of business minister Brian Mikkelsen when renowned track designer Hermann Tilke visited Copenhagen in March this year, according to the report.

“The track we have submitted to Formula 1 in London is not with complete certainty the final version, but it is the basis, and if there are any changes they will be minimal. The track has been approved by Hermann Tilke who also had questions and ideas for adjustments. But that is something we will look at on an ongoing basis,” Sander told Jyllands-Posten.

Tilke was “very enthusiastic” about the proposed track, the former MP, who has worked for a number of years to bring a Grand Prix to Denmark, added.

“The proposed route has far fewer obstacles than he expected, considering it is a track in the middle of a city,” he said.



The reported proposed route takes in central Copenhagen as well as the Amager and Christianshavn districts

Danish racing driver Jan Magnussen, who also participated in the design for the proposal, told Jyllands-Posten that motorsport fans could look forward to something special should a Grand Prix in Copenhagen become reality.

“The track could be the basis for a fantastic race. It could end up being similar to the Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan… there will be some extremely long straights where cars can reach top speeds and some intricate sections that will be technically difficult. But I think the most interesting aspect is the surroundings – drivers will race right by Christiansborg and Tivoli.

“There will be incredibly beautiful surroundings, maybe the most beautiful of all Formula 1 tracks,” Magnussen said.

The locations of the finish line and pit lane on the proposed track had not yet been set, Magnussen added.

A Danish Grand Prix was first made possible after Liberty Media announced that it was looking to extend the sport’s current 21-race programme after taking over ownership in 2016.

Hosting a Formula 1 race carries an estimated cost of 300 million kroner (40 million euros), according to Jyllands-Posten.

Sander told the newspaper that the Danish bid would now enter a new phase.

“We need to qualify our budget so that we can secure the capital needed to organise a Formula 1 race. The next six months will contain a year’s worth of work in which many things must be secured, since we now have a number of formalities resolved. We must also start negotiations with the government which has given its in-principle backing to Formula 1 in Copenhagen,” he said.

