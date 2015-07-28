'Exorbitant has-been': The harshest Tripadvisor reviews about Denmark

Advertisement

Denmark is praised by many of its visitors as a top-tier destination with wonderful nature and coasts, impressive castles, family-friendly activities and accessible and safe cities. Many tourists leave the country with fond memories of their holiday in the little Nordic kingdom. But not everyone.

A scroll through some of the reviews on travel website TripAdvisor suggests that some of the popular tourist spots across the country are not to everyone's tastes. Here are some of the harshest (and potentially funniest) comments.

All of the below comments were made on the Tripadvisor page for the corresponding Danish attraction between 2020 and 2023.

Tivoli

The 180-year-old amusement park Tivoli is normally a huge favourite among Copenhagen locals and visitors, with its fairground rides, evening concerts and special events at Christmas and Halloween oft-mentioned highlights. But the below visitors saw things differently.

"Not worth the money. Over rated. Gardens - seen better in nurseries. OK if you're under 10 years old. Otherwise don't bother."

"Rather than allure, the overall feel is exorbitant has-been."

"There were no gardens....We left after 20 minutes wandering around looking for the gardens."

"The fish in the aquarium need MUCH more space - confining them together in such close quarters in not humane."

"Far too packed for any enjoyment."

Nyhavn

Nyhavn, the face of a thousand stock images of Copenhagen, is inarguably photogenic. That didn't stop some visitors from being put off.

"Smelly place."

"Found a hair cooked inside my waffle."

"Rip off."

"We went into this hell pit of tourism and didn't know how fast to leave it."

"Don't waste your time unless you truly get some sort of sick satisfaction by taking the exact same 12 pictures everyone else has taken here."