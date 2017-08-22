Jobs vacant in Denmark with unemployment low: report

Photo: Iris/Scanpix

Nine out of ten now go unemployed for less than half a year, says the Confederation of Danish Industry.

Newly released figures from Statistics Denmark show that unemployment increased by 400 full-time positions in June.

“There are a whole lot of vacant jobs right now, and that’s why the unemployment rate is quite low. The many jobs mean that almost nine out of ten go unemployed for less than half a year,” says Deputy Director Steen Nielsen of the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk industry, DI).

Unemployment now amounts to 116,400 people, equivalent to 4.3 percent of the workforce, writes dbibusiness.dk.

“I expect that new jobs will continue to be created throughout the year, and that the good opportunities for unemployed people to find work will continue,” Nielsen said.

“Many companies have difficulty finding the employees they require. There is a need for people with diverse skills,” the deputy director added.

