Danish production and labour needs increasing: DI

6 October 2017
Photo: Iris/Scanpix
Companies are creating more jobs, but there is a lack of available hands to take them on, says the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI).

Production in Denmark, measured in GDP, increased by 0.7 percent in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter. When compared to the same quarter last year, GDP has increased by 2.7 percent in the past year, writes dbibusiness.dk

“The solid progress in the Danish economy has continued in the second quarter, and that is good news for our companies. It is particularly positive that investments are increasing and help to push growth. Companies are producing more, creating more jobs and expect the trend to continue,” said DI’s deputy director Kent Damsgaard.

But companies are already now experiencing difficulty in fulfilling demands.

“Naturally, it is always positive when orders are pouring in. But if the hands and heads necessary to do the work are lacking, companies may have to turn down new orders. More than every third of our companies that has recruited in the past year has experienced coming out empty-handed in the search for new employees,” Damsgaard said. 

“The proposals from the government are therefore highly significant - both in relation to securing more labour by lowering income taxes and securing better conditions for innovation, investment and global competitiveness through the business package,” the director continued.

A new budget proposal reducing taxes across a range of bands was presented by the government last month and will be debated in parliament in the new session, which opened on Tuesday.

