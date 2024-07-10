Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Risk of hail and thunder in various locations

Local downpours, hail and thunder are possible today in several parts of Denmark.

Northeast Jutland, Zealand and Bornholm could all see the inclement weather, national met office DMI says in a weather alert.

“A cold front will move over Denmark from the southwest through the night. On the front of the cold front, warm, humid and unstable air is flowing up over Denmark,” the agency states.

“The contact between this unstable, humid air mass and the cold front from the southwest can combine to create the right conditions for heavy rainfall,” it states.

The rain could be heavy enough to reach a volume of 15 millimetres within 30 minutes, the threshold defined in Denmark as a skybrud or “cloudburst”.

Denmark joins Nato collaboration on surveillance from space

Denmark will take part in a Nato agreement to share surveillance information gathered from space, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen signed the agreement, which bolsters Denmark’s Nato participation, at the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum in Washington.

“Nato is the world’s strongest defence alliance and it is in Denmark’s interest in every way to be closely aligned with our allies and the alliance on defence policies,” he said.

The agreement Denmark is joining is the Alliance Persistent Surveillance from Space (APSS) Programme, which seeks to promote sharing of intelligence information gained through space surveillance.

Vocabulary: overvågning – surveillance

Advertisement

Travel insurance companies report incidences of stomach sickness in Türkiye

Danish travel companies have warned tourists that they are receiving complaints about stomach sickness from a heightened number of customers, particularly those who travel to Türkiye.

Two companies, Gouda and Gjensidige, said they had received such reports.

“Türkiye is just one example of a popular Danish holiday destination where we are seeing many cases of people who are experiencing problems with diarrhoea, sickness and other types of stomach complaint,” Gouda’s head of travel insurance Louise Hertzum Andersen said in a statement according to the Ritzau news wire.

The two companies said they have received 35 percent more claims from customers in total this year so far compared to the first six months of 2023.

Andersen encouraged holidaymakers to be cautious about foods such as buffets and keep hygiene in mind when travelling.

Vocabulary: maveond – stomach complaint

Advertisement

Demand for Danish exports in slight dip

Export from Denmark fell slightly in May, new data released by Statistics Denmark show.

Total export of goods and services for May reached 782 million kroner, a 2 percent decline when corrected for seasonal variations.

The total down was in particular pulled down by goods exports, the stats agency said. Good exports were down by 5 percent compared to April, while services were up by 2.2 percent.

On a quarterly basis, exports can also be seen to have fallen by 0.6 percent.

“Export to the EU is particularly finding it difficult. Economic challenges in our traditional export markets have tripped up orders at Danish companies,” the senior economist with the Confederation of Danish Industry, Allan Sørensen, said in a written comment to Ritzau.

Germany, the UK and Sweden are among Denmark’s key export markets.

Vocabulary: tjeneste – service