Drivers in Denmark to spend less time waiting at red lights

Waiting times at hundreds of Danish traffic light intersections are set to be reduced in a measure authorities say will help to reduce emissions.

In addition to adjusting the amount of time for which lights remain green and red, new left-turn arrows are to be introduced at a number of junctions.

“This should mean you avoid unnecessarily stopping and idling when you get to a traffic light,” the Danish Roads Directorate’s head of department Charlotte Vithen said in a press statement.

The change could also save society up to 77 million kroner per year, the Directorate said in the statement.

In order to adjust the waiting times at the intersections, the parameters used to control them will be updated, Vithen explained.

“We are using the technology we already have and the decision is therefore a good example of how you can get more efficiency for your money,” she said.

Analyses of long queues at traffic junctions since 2018 helped the roads authority to decide which changes to be made, according to the statment.

A set of traffic lights can use different timings for daytime, night time and rush hour traffic.

The Danish Roads Directorate is responsible for 320 state-owned traffic signals. The remainder are owned by municipalities. In total Denmark has around 3,100 sets of traffic lights.

The state lights are primarily the ones used on state roads such as motorway intersections and city approach roads.