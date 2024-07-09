What should you do if you spot a rat in Denmark?

Advertisement

Rats are proliferating in at least one part of Denmark this summer, according to regional news reports from northern city Aalborg, which include videos taken by homeowners of rats scampering across their patios during daytime hours.

An expert who spoke to TV2 Nord said that, because 2023 saw a high amount of mast – fruit cast to the ground by trees and vegetation – rats were able to proliferate because of the high quantity of food available.

Combine this with recent heavy rains pushing the animals to move to drier areas than their typical habitats, and the result is more sightings of the creatures near human habitations.

Local authorities in Aalborg urged members of the public to report sightings to the authorities, noting that this is in fact a legal requirement.

This places Denmark in contrast to other countries where sightings of rats are commonplace in places like metro stations. So what should you do if you see one?

Denmark’s environmental protection laws state that any member of the public who sees a rat should report it to authorities.

If you see a rat, you should report it to your local authority using the borger.dk platform, which allows members of the public to contact local and national authorities about various matters.

The legal requirement exists because municipalities are, in turn, legally obliged to effectively prevent the rats from returning. They are also obliged to show evidence of faults with buildings, sewage or drain systems that can cause a rat problem.

Pest control specialists will do this by using smoke to check for cracks or gaps in any structures that might be letting rats in. If rats are found, they will typically be caught using traps or poison.

Most rat infestations in built-up areas are a result of problems with the sewage system, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The public are also legally bound to report rats because they can spread serious diseases. The law applies regardless of whether you see the rat inside or outside, or on private or public property.

You do not have to pay any additional costs for pest control, if the sighting is on your own property – this will be covered by the municipal tax (kommuneskat) or a fee linked to your property tax (rules vary locally) which you already pay as a home or business owner.

However, you will be responsible for any repair of structural problems on your property – including on the part of the sewer which belongs to it. This can be expensive, so the Environmental Protection Agency recommends best practice when it comes to maintenance of sewers and drains.

While your local authority will help you to fight off the rats, you’re on your own when it comes to mice – these are considered a less serious hazard.