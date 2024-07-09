Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Copenhagen’s Round Tower loses visitors over new queue policy

A new queuing policy at central Copenhagen attraction the Round Tower means queues of up to 20 minutes outside the entrance but fewer people inside the tower at one time.

The 17th-century tower is located on central shopping street Købmagergade and, with its 35 metres, offers rewarding views across the Danish capital and the Øresund once visitors have made their way to the top of its winding, cobbled passageway.

Such has been the increase in queuing that some visitors believe there’s an error with the payment system at the entrance, but this is not the case, director Jeanette Bursche told news wire Ritzau.

“We think it gives a better experience inside the tower,” she said.

The entry fee for the attraction is expected to increase from 40 kroner to 60 kroner in 2025.

Vocabulary: Rundetårn / Runde Taarn – Round Tower

Savings, not climate a priority for second-hand buying Danes

Buying second-hand and vintage is a popular activity among Danes, but most list savings, and not the climate, as their primary incentive for doing so.

An index for 2024 produced by second-hand trading platform DBA found that some 81 percent in Denmark bought or sold second-hand items last year. Among them, 71 percent said they did so to save money while 38 percent had the climate in mind.

“We are typically seeing an increase in people buying and selling used items to save money when there has been financial uncertainty, and then climate takes second place,” DBA’s head of press relations Julie Schoen told Ritzau.

Vocabulary: genbrug – recycled/second-hand

A quarter of houses in western and southern Zealand are summer houses

Over 25 percent of houses in the western and southern Zealand areas are summer houses, meaning they can’t be lived in year-round under housing laws.

The exact proportion is 27 percent according to Statistics Denmark.

Other popular summer house areas include western Jutland (14 percent) and North Zealand (26 percent). For the whole of Zealand, one in five houses is a summer house.

Vocabulary: knapt – almost, just about, just under

Esbjerg scraps psychological testing of Greenlanders

Esbjerg Municipality has confirmed it will no longer use a psychological test in cases involving Greenlandic parents whose children have been put into care.

The decision comes after the Danish Institute for Human Rights contacted five cities – Esbjerg, Copenhagen, Aarhus, Odense and Aalborg – saying it considered the test to be discriminatory.

“We have gathered these communications and knowledge about this, and together we agreed that the family department will put the use of these tests on hold,” departmental director at Esbjerg Municipality Lise Willer told the Greenlandic media KNR.

Among the issues raised with the tests is that they fail to account for Greenlandic communication norms, such as gesticulations and facial expressions as well as language differences.

Vocabulary: mimik – gesticulation