Norway begins planning Oslo-Copenhagen night train

The Norwegian parliament, Stortinget, wants an overnight rail connection to Danish capital Copenhagen to be introduced by 2030, Norway’s public service broadcaster NRK reports.

The decision comes after a revised budget was approved by the parliament, containing a pledge to reintroduce a night rail service from Norway to mainland Europe.

Night trains linking the two Nordic capitals have not been available since 2000, when a direct link – which included two daytime journeys and a night train – was cancelled.

Currently, passengers must change train in Swedish city Gothenburg, with their onward travel to Denmark thereby taking place on a Swedish train rather than a Norwegian one.

Norway’s rail directorate, Jernbanedirektoratet, concluded in a 2021 review that there is sufficient market demand for a night train between Copenhagen and Oslo.

The connection would compete with flight connections as well as the Oslo-Copenhagen overnight ferry.

Norway’s Socialist Left Party (Sosialistisk Venstreparti, SV), a key budget ally of the government, has advocated for the return of a night train from Norway to the European continent, meaning connections in both Copenhagen and Hamburg.

“This is a marching order to the government to initiate the work needed to achieve night trains to Copenhagen and Hamburg,” SV’s deputy leader Torgeir Knag Fylkesnes told NRK in relation to the agreement within the budget.

“It will need very large investments but it should be in place by 2029,” he said.

The revised 2024 budget included a pledge for the government to begin the groundwork for a new night train to Copenhagen and/or Hamburg through discussions with authorities and operators to take place this year.