Denmark’s Roskilde 2024 was wettest festival for 17 years

Some 65.8 millimetres of rain in total fell on this year’s Roskilde Festival, making it the wettest for 17 years according to Denmark’s national meteorological agency DMI.

On the wettest day during the festival, Sunday July 7th, some 35.2 millimetres of rain poured down – over half the total for the entire week.

“The large amounts of downpour during Roskilde week were caused by strong wind and heavy showers that passed across the country last week,” DMI climatologist Thomas Askjær told Ritzau.

Thursday July 4th and Saturday July 6th both saw a little over 11 millimetres of rain.

The last time such heavy rainfall beset the festival was in 2007 – a year virtually imprinted in the event’s folklore, such was the heavy drenching and mud bathing received by everyone involved. That year saw 85.4 mm in total and 44.6 mm on a single day.

Askjær said that heavy rain during Roskilde week specifically is a matter of chance, but that climate change means more extreme weather patterns in general.

“The way weather is forming in light of climate change, we will get more extreme weather systems. There is therefore a risk that we will get some days with heavy rains and wind,” he said.

Conversely, DMI’s data shows 0 mm of rain for the entire 2018 Roskilde Festival. This was also the case in 2005.

Until this year, the rainiest editions since 2007 were in 2011 and 2017, both of which received around 28 mm.

The largest music festival in Scandinavia, the Roskilde Festival temporarily turns the festival area into Denmark’s fourth biggest city in terms of population size.