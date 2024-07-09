Danish marketplace app Trendsales to close after Vinted takeover

Advertisement

Second-hand online marketplace Trendsales, first introduced 20 years ago, is to close, financial media Finans reported on Tuesday.

The decision is a consequence of Trendsales’ takeover in March this year by Lithuanian-based rival Vinted, which caused around 80 job losses in Denmark.

The latter company will ask Trendsales’ million-plus users in Denmark to move their accounts to Vinted, which currently operates in 14 European markets.

“We have looked at which solution would give the best possible experience for our members,” Trendsales CEO Mads Mathiesen told Finans.

“And it’s actually quite simple. As a seller, you naturally want to sell your item, and with more buyers on the platform it will be easier to sell,” he said.

CEO of Vinted Adam Jay meanwhile said that customers in Denmark would still be able to receive support from Danish staff on Vinted if they transfer their Trendsales accounts across.

Vinted was founded in 2008 and is Europe’s largest marketplace for clothing and shoes. The company entered the Danish market in September 2023.