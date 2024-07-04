Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Polish man formally charged over assault on PM

A 39-year-old man from Poland who has been held in police detention since hitting Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen last month has been formally charged.

The trial will take place at Copenhagen City Court on August 6th and 7th, the man’s lawyer confirmed to news wire Ritzau.

The charge is based on paragraph 119 in the criminal code, which is related to assault on public servants in the course of their duty.

Frederiksen was walking on central square Kultorvet when the incident happened. Although she was accompanied by bodyguards, the man was able to strike her on the shoulder. No political motive has been assigned to the attack.

Vocabulary: retsmøde – court trial

Rain everywhere on Thursday

It is likely to rain everywhere in Denmark today, with wet weather passing west across the country and giving at least a couple of hours of consistent rain wherever you are.

Some areas could also get thunder and lightning, according to forecasts.

There may be some clearer weather and sun as the day progresses and the heavy rain passes, although additional isolated showers could follow.

Temperatures will be in the 14-17 Celsius range.

Vocabulary: drivvåd – soaking wet

Advertisement

Swedish rail operator suspends Malmö-Copenhagen service

Swedish train operator SJ has announced it will halt all train services between Malmö and Copenhagen from July 3rd to August 4th due to a shortage of trains.

This suspension is expected to affect over 20,000 travellers, who will now need to rely on the regional Öresund trains for their journeys between Sweden and Denmark.

Despite the change, passengers can still use their pre-purchased SJ tickets on the Öresund trains.

Vocabulary: gyldig – valid

Increase in number of homes on market

There are currently 15 percent more houses, 16 percent more apartments and 40 percent more holiday homes for sale in Denmark compared to the same time last year, according to real estate media Boligsiden.

Some 51,670 properties were for sale at the beginning of July, estate agent data collected by Boligsiden shows.

“Part of this story is, however, that the property rush after the pandemic left the supply bottomed out [last year],” senior economist at Sydbank, Søren Kristensen, told Ritzau.

“Supply is not terribly large now, but it is increasing at a fairly solid pace,” he explained.

Vocabulary: udbud – supply