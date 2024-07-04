How often do Danish trains arrive on time?

Advertisement

Many trains in Denmark arrived on time during the first half of 2024, according to data released on Thursday by Banedanmark, the company responsible for rail infrastructure.

But maintenance planned for the second half of the year could result in a worsening of the figure, the company warned.

“I’m satisfied that rail traffic in the last half of the year has run well, including when you compare to many other countries,” Banedanmark’s traffic director Peter Svendsen said in a statement.

Some 78.5 percent of passengers with national rail company DSB arrived on time, meaning a target of 75 percent was achieved. Over one-fifth was thereby late by at least three minutes.

Over 90 percent of passengers arrived within 10 minutes of the scheduled arrival time.

Advertisement

Cancellations within 72 hours of the scheduled departure are included in statistics on delays.

The figures come ahead of an expected increase in disruptions in the second half of this year, when a higher amount of maintenance work is planned.

Those maintenance works include preparations for new fully electric trains set to be introduced by DSB.

“We know that these major projects will create challenges,” Svendsen said.

“It will mean a little more patience will be needed from passengers, but the projects are there to secure the railways for the future,” he said.

North Jutland will see several major works including stations and track lines along with electrification of the lines and the rollout of a new digital system.

South Jutland and Zealand are to get extended track renovations.