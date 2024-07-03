Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Deadly blast leads police to explosives cache

An explosion in Zealand town Korsør on Monday has resulted in police finding a huge stock of explosives.

Authorities found nearly a tonne of explosives and chemicals at the scene of the large, accidental blast, which killed a 52-year-old man.

Around 100 people living within half a kilometre of the site near Korsør were evacuated while authorities removed a "large quantity of explosive substances and chemicals", police said.

"We're not talking about a few kilos, we're talking about almost a tonne," police officer Tom Trude told broadcaster TV2.

"We don't know exactly how much, so we're obviously going to weigh it and then test it to see exactly what it is," Trude added.

Vocabulary: en mængde – an amount

Advertisement

Monthly weather forecast casts shadow over chance of sun

There’s no guarantee of classic hot summer weather in July, according to the one-month forecast from the national meteorological agency DMI.

There will be individual days with plenty of sun but temperatures are expected to be moderate.

“This week will bring mixed weather,” DMI’s report states.

“There will be periods of inconsistent weather with clouds, rain, showers and only a little sun, while high pressure during other periods will give more sunny and dry weather,” it continues.

The average temperature will range between 16 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Vocabulary: omskiftelig – inconsistent

Waiting times ‘too long’ for mental health treatment for Copenhagen’s young people

Only 13 percent of patients in children’s and youth mental health departments in the Greater Copenhagen region were examined within 30 days of referral, according to a review by the regional health authority reported by Sundhedsmonitor.

The figures are from March, April and May this year.

The head of a professional society for child psychiatrists called the number “our biggest failure at the moment”.

“if we’d seen these numbers for cancer or heart disease treatment, some funding would surely be found for the area somehow,” Nina Tejs Jørring of the Børne- og Ungdomspsykiatrisk Selskab told Sundhedsmonitor.

The target for treatment times in the region is 30 days for 70 percent of patients at children’s mental health departments.

Vocabulary: midler – resources/funding

Seven in ten 'fear attack' on critical digital infrastructure

A cyber-attack on critical structure such as phone networks or power supplies is a concern for a high number of people in Denmark, according to an analysis by the institute Analyse Danmark on behalf of the Danish Society of Engineers (IDA).

In the survey of 2,000 people, around seven in ten said that, to either “some”, “high” or “very high” extent, a concerned by a cyber-attack by foreign actors on mobile or internet connections, endangering things like heating and electricity.

That comes after the Danish Emergency Management Service (DEMA) last month issued advice for the general public to have certain supplies at home so that they are prepared in the event of a crisis.

READ ALSO: