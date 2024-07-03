Advertisement

Danish police discover explosives cache at scene of deadly explosion

Published: 3 Jul, 2024 CET. Updated: Wed 3 Jul 2024 09:22 CET
Police and explosives technicians attend an address near Korsør after and large quantity of explosives were discovered. Photo: Steven Knap/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish authorities have found nearly a tonne of explosives and chemicals at the scene of a large, accidental blast near the town of Korsør that killed a 52-year-old man.

Around 100 people living within half a kilometre of the site near western Zealand town Korsør were evacuated while authorities removed a "large quantity of explosive substances and chemicals", police said.

"We're not talking about a few kilos, we're talking about almost a tonne," police officer Tom Trude told broadcaster TV2.

"We don't know exactly how much, so we're obviously going to weigh it and then test it to see exactly what it is," Trude added.

Authorities were drawn to the site by what they called a strong and apparently accidental explosion that killed the man on Monday.

Police on Tuesday did not offer a cause of the blast.

A police official told Danish journalists the man was probably making unauthorised fireworks.

The evacuated residents were expected to be able to return to their homes on Tuesday.

