Danish police discover explosives cache at scene of deadly explosion

"We're not talking about a few kilos, we're talking about almost a tonne," police officer Tom Trude told broadcaster TV2.

"We don't know exactly how much, so we're obviously going to weigh it and then test it to see exactly what it is," Trude added.

Authorities were drawn to the site by what they called a strong and apparently accidental explosion that killed the man on Monday.

A police official told Danish journalists the man was probably making unauthorised fireworks.

The evacuated residents were expected to be able to return to their homes on Tuesday.