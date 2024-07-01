Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Sunny start before rain and clouds arrive from west

Photos from the Roskilde Festival, the largest music festival in Scandinavia and a huge annual event in Danish culture, show a camping area already transformed into puddly bog three days before the concerts begin.

Heavy rain this weekend has made this year’s Roskilde a damp experience so far, but there will be some sun today, offering hope things can dry up before the festival area opens.

Sunny weather in the first half of the day is likely to be gradually replaced by some clouds and rain, but this is more likely in the west of the country.

“It is most likely there will be showers in the southwestern part of the country,” broadcaster DR’s weather presenter Simon Brix said in an update.

“We have to say that the temperature will be more moderate for the summer here on July 1st,” he added.

Vocabulary: forvandlet – transformed

Authorities to use young ‘control shoppers’ to check stores’ compliance on tobacco

The Danish Safety Technology Authority (Sikkerhedsstyrelsen) will from today send people as young as 15 into supermarkets and other stores to attempt to buy cigarettes, snus and alcohol.

The aim of this unusual take on mystery shopping is to ensure stores comply with age limit laws on selling the products, DR reports.

Staff are obliged to ask for ID if there is doubt as to whether the customer is above the minimum age.

Interest organisations for the stores have criticised the move, calling it a “slip of the rule of law” which is “using a cannon to shoot sparrows”.

Vocabulary: at skyde gråspurve med kanoner -- using a cannon to shoot sparrows (idiom meaning excessive force)

New law on recording working hours

From July 1st, all Danish employers are required to introduce a working hours registration system that makes it possible to measure the daily working hours of each individual employee.

Under the new law, workers will only need to register deviations from agreed or scheduled working hours, but will have to open the app or web page if they, say, pop out to the dentist or stay late to finish a presentation.

Under the law, employers are required to keep these records for five years.

Vocabulary: at stemple ind – to clock in (at work)

Roof intruder at Denmark-Germany Euros game wanted to take 'good photos'

German police said a 21-year-old man who climbed onto the roof of the stadium during Denmark’s 2-0 defeat against the hosts on Saturday wanted to document the stunt.

The intruder at the Westfalen stadium in Dortmund told law enforcement after his arrest he only wanted to take "good photos", local police said in a statement.

The man was spotted in the rafters of the stadium on Saturday at 10:11 pm during the last-16 match, police said.

Authorities "observed the 21-year-old continuously", using police drones and a helicopter to illuminate the roof and track the situation, they said.

"At no point was there any danger to other people in the stadium," police said.

"The man finally followed the police's instructions and returned to a walkway under the roof at 11:44 pm," and was arrested.

Play in the match was interrupted in the first half due to intense thunderstorms around the stadium and rainwater pouring onto the pitch from the roof.

Denmark were beaten after having a goal narrowly ruled out and then conceding a penalty for the first German goal, both through the intervention of the Video Assisted Referee.