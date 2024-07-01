'I get more sunburnt': How foreigners cope with Scandinavian heatwaves

Advertisement

A temperature of 25C (77F) might not feel like a big deal in many countries, but in Scandinavia, it's warm.

While Scandinavians are generally used to colder temperatures, there's more to it than this: The way cities and buildings are designed -- to retain heat rather than keep cool -- goes some way to explaining why temperatures that feel like a regular summer day elsewhere seem so severe in the Nordics.

How do you get on with Nordic heatwaves?

“I get more sunburnt here due to the lack of humidity and dry weather,” wrote Zaki in Stockholm, who said that he had been used to similar temperatures but more humid conditions before living in Sweden.

Zaki’s experience isn’t unique.

“Gothenburg heat roasts me (give me slight burns) and wind cools it down quite often,” an anonymous reader stated. They described the climate in their home region of India as “hot and humid”.

Although Scandinavian summers can be hard going for some, they are a piece of cake for others.

“25C is not a heat wave. 45C and above is,” as Rajan from India put it.

Mohammed, an Egyptian who moved to Stockholm three years ago, says hot Swedish weather “encourages me to engage in more outdoor activities”.

“My country is much hotter, drier, and more humid (landscape is +90% desert). Population density is extremely heavier, and urban areas tend to be jammed by diesel-fueled vehicles, which usually turn on AC, which in turn contributes to more heat,” he explained.

Thomas, a US national who lives in Uppsala, said “summers are great here, even on the hottest days.”

“Humidity is low here and if you've experienced a 30+ degree day with high humidity, as I did often in the Southern and even Eastern US, you certainly will count your blessings to be in Sweden during the summer,” he said.

Another American reader, Chad from Texas, did say that Nordic heatwaves are “much worse when it happens with lack of air conditioning and having highly heat insulated home”.

Texas has “essentially the opposite climate. However, Dallas is fairly low humidity,” he said.

An anonymous reader who is Swedish but has lived in southeast Asia said that Sweden’s hot weather “affects me much more!”

“I am struggling when the weather is 25C or above,” he said.

When in southeast Asia, “the building is cooler, and also since the sunlight only lasts for 12 hours or so, it did not retain the heat from previous days,” he explained.

“It affects me more because people here are out and about when it's 28C to 30C but back home, we'd rather stay at home/inside the mall with AC/hang out in coffee shops or restaurants with AC, but here AC is not so common,” wrote a reader from the Phillippines.

What can Scandinavia learn from warmer countries?

One key difference between Scandinavian building designs and those in warmer countries is a lack of air conditioning. While this would effectively cool buildings in hot weather, it would also consume more energy – something which would concern countries such as Denmark, which have politically-determined emissions targets.

“I don't think we should introduce A/C here [in Denmark, ed.], so nothing in particular to learn. Just have lots of sunscreen and shade trees,” said a reader who moved from New York City to Odense.

Other appliances can also be used for cooling, however – and these are also rare in Scandinavia.

“Majority have ceiling fans at home which we use religiously. People of middle class and above also have air conditioners in their bedrooms,” Zaki said.

Hydration strategies also make a difference.

“Have lots of lime juice and lukewarm water. Avoid ice-cold water due to frequent change in weather. If you sweat a lot, make sure to have salty foods to balance your body,” the Gothenburg-based reader from India wrote.

“Air Conditioning and drink coconut water, Lassi with salt etc.”, recommended Rajan, also from India.

In Egypt, “we just use AC and ceiling- or stand-fans. We also have to take several cold showers during power outages,” Mohammed said.

“Chilled drinks and fruits (especially watermelons & muskmelons) can never be resisted,” he added.

“Not really sure if Scandinavia can learn anything from my country, but I guess fans might be a more environmentally-friendly (still a very effective) option than AC,” he said.

Some readers who are acclimatised to hot climates felt few adaptations are needed in the Nordics.

“Most I do is put on a short sleeve shirt. I turn on some fans in my apartment and make sure to keep the windows open at night and close them when the sun is strongest,” Thomas in Uppsala said.