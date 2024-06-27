Blaze at Denmark’s tax ministry put out by firefighters

Advertisement

A fire broke out on Thursday morning on the roof of the building which houses Denmark’s Tax Ministry in central Copenhagen.

Fire services in the city had the blaze under control by around 11:20am, Tim Ole Sørensen from the Copenhagen Fire Service, Hovedstadens Beredskab, told news wire Ritzau.

“We now have focus on two things. Partly putting out remnants and partly preventing water we used to put out the fire from leaking into the building,” he said.

Simonsen explained that the fire was on the roof of the building, which houses the Tax Ministry and which also has some residential apartments.

Smoke could be observed rising from the building in central Copenhagen earlier on Thursday.

The building is located very close to the Old Stock Exchange (Børsen), which suffered a devastating fire earlier this year. The Tax Ministry building is a modern building, unlike the historic Børsen, and is on the opposite side of Copenhagen Harbour on the Nicolai Eigtveds Gade street.

Simonsen was unable to comment on the source of the fire.

“It’s clear that the fire was in a roof construction. Some bitumen waterproofing was on fire,” he said.

Everyone in the building at the time was evacuated, as far as he was aware, Simonsen said.