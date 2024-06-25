Here's what you need to know about travel in Denmark in the summer of 2024

Advertisement

Roads

The Danish Road Directorate is predicting a surge in traffic starting the moment "the bell rings in the country's schools on Friday afternoon".

"Many have probably already packed the car with beach blankets and swimwear and ticked off the calendar for the exact day when they have planned to drive to a holiday home, to the beach or south down through Europe," the directorate says in its summer traffic guide.

Summer traffic will start from 2pm on Friday June 28th, with the directorate warning of "heavy traffic and a risk of minor traffic jams", growing to a peak on Saturday June 29th when the directorate is warning of a "significant risk of traffic jams and longer journey times".

On Sunday, June 30th, the peak will subside to the same levels as on Friday 28th. The pattern will then be repeated on Saturday July 6th (very heavy traffic) and Sunday July 7th (quite heavy), and Saturday July 13th (very heavy) and Sunday July 14th (quite heavy), as people return from weeks off or set off late.

The peak of return traffic will come on Saturday August 10th and Sunday August 11th, when the directorate is again warning of a "significant risk of traffic jams and longer journey times".

You can see worst dates here on the roads directorate's traffic light chart.

Source: Danish Roads Directorate

Where will the summer traffic hotspots be?

Traffic will be particularly bad on the E20 motorway between Køge, south of Copenhagen, and then across the Great Belt Bridge, and also on the E20 through the western half of Funen.

It will also be bad on the E45 motorway around Kolding and at the border with Germany.

The directorate also expects heavy traffic to and from the ferry ports towards Germany at Rødby and Gedser as well as the E45 between Aarhus Nord and Skærup.

There will also be traffic on the weekend changeover days on roads to and from Denmark's most popular coastal holiday areas.

The roads directorate is warning particular of Route 21 to and from Sjællands Odde, Route 16 north of Hillerød, Route 11 along the west coast of Jutland, Route 55 at Løkken and Blokhus and Route 40 to and from Skagen.

Trains

Up until Sunday 25 August, Denmark's rail track operator Banedanmark is upgrading the tracks between Copenhagen, Slagelse and Odense, leading to changed departure times and longer journey times. The track work will also affect EuroCity trains to Hamburg from Copenhagen.

Denmark's train operator DSB recommends that travellers check the planned departure and travel times on the Rejseplanen app on the day before their departure.

Flights

Denmark's airports are likely to be busier than usual as tourists stream in and Danes set off to even sunnier and warmer climes for their holidays, but there are no strikes or other disruptions expected.

Those travelling elsewhere in Europe should be aware of a potential traffic controller's strike at Paris Orly airport, from the second week of July, a baggage handler's strike on July 5th at Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, Venice’s Marco Polo, and Bologna’s Guglielmo Marconi airports in Italy, and an aircraft technicians' strike affecting flights from Norway operated by Norwegian and Widerøe.