Inside Denmark: Crisis talk highlights cyber concerns and English commentator repairs relations

After advice to crisis-prep: Are Denmark’s cyber defences robust enough?

Last weekend, the defence ministry and the Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) issued recommendations for the Danish public to stock up on enough basic essentials to get by for three days, should the country undergo a “crisis” of some kind.

It’s the first time Denmark has given its population this type of advice since the height of the Cold War, but DEMA said there was no need to panic and no need to rush out and stockpile supplies immediately.

The idea behind having the stocks is to allow any household to get by in the event of something like an electricity blackout, or a severe weather event, while emergency services and authorities concentrate their efforts on restoring normality, the agency and ministry have both said.

An expert from the Royal Danish Defence College told us that the guidelines can be interpreted as “an indication of the worst-case scenario estimate, which is a three-day period without something like electricity or water”.

"But the probability of a complete blackout across Denmark is very remote and not something for people to worry about,” Peter Viggo Jakobsen, Associate Professor at the Royal Danish Defence College said.

Given that a three-day blackout due to something like a cyber-attack is not an impossibility, there has since been some discussion of whether Denmark’s cyber defences are strong enough.

According to broadcaster DR, the Public Accounts Committee (Rigsrevisionen) – the body tasked with examining the government implements its own policies – has repeatedly pointed out weaknesses in the national cyber defences and asked for them to be addressed, broadcaster DR reported on Friday.

“I’m left with a certain concern and frustration in relation to whether the state is doing enough to ensure that the type of breakdowns we are now asking people to protect themselves against, don’t happen,” the body’s chairperson, Conservative MP Mette Abildgaard said.

Denmark has around 90 “societally critical” IT systems, of which 25 were inspected in the last year with only 5 of these passing muster, DR reports. Not all of the problems which have been identified have yet been fixed.

“This could have an enormous effect on the security and daily lives of people in Denmark. We can’t come out and say which systems are affected. I can’t even say which ministries are responsible. Because that would constitute a huge security risk,” Abildgaard said.

In a written comment to DR, Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said cyber threats were taken “very seriously”.

Møn tells tourists ‘don’t mess with us’

The island of Møn, a UNESCO biosphere reserve, hugely popular destination for hiking and home of the Møns Klint white cliffs, one of Denmark’s best geological spots, wants to make sure visitors treat it with respect.

Posters, badges and stickers can now be found in various parts of the island, covered with the slogan “Don’t Mess With Møn”, in English in case you were in any doubt.

That is part of a broader campaign entitled “Harmøny” run by the local tourist board and continuing an apparent liking for self-reference on Møn, where the hiking trail is called the “Camøno”.

“It can be a challenge when a lot of people come out into natural areas and leave behind their rubbish, sleep in places where it’s not permitted and use nature as a toilet,” Katrine Dietrich of the Visit South Zealand and Møn tourist board told DR.

Any love gained between Denmark and England after match?

The Euros match between the Danish and English men’s national teams on Thursday evening ended in a draw. It was probably a fair result although the Danes could have won it given the respective performances of each team on the night.

The bad feeling of the last time the two countries faced off in the Euros, in 2021 when England won with a disputed penalty, has been absent on this occasion I’m happy to say.

Well, almost. Instagram account cand.merc.memes took the opportunity ahead of the match to send a couple of stikpiller or sideswipes at the English. They might have come up with something a bit more original than stereotypes about teeth and food, but well done for trying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cand.Merc.Memes (@cand.merc.memes)

Rather more wholesome was DR’s obvious delight at BBC commentator Guy Mowbray’s description of the Danish goal, posting a reel on its website.

“Under the watchful eye of King Frederik of Denmark, a goal of royal quality,” Mowbray enthuses as Morten Hjulmand hammers in his long-range effort.

Apparently impressed by Mowbray’s recognition of the King, the caption on DR’s reel reads overskud!, which loosely translates to “exceptional!”.

Thanks for reading. Have a good weekend.