Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

First case of tick-borne encephalitis registered

This year’s first Danish case of tick-borne encephalitis has been registered in northern Zealand, the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) confirmed.

Although the disease is very rare in Denmark, there are usually a handful of cases each year. The forested area around Tisvilde Hegn and elsewhere in northern Zealand are particular risk zones along with parts of Bornholm.

“Infection is usually linked to spending time in risk areas, and typically going off the paths, Peter H.S. Andersen, doctor and head of department at SSI, said in a statement.

“But there have also been cases of TBE where the patient has not demonstrated known risk behaviour by going into in woods or thickets,” he added.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about ticks in Denmark and how to avoid them

Vocabulary: en sti – a path/trail

Government proposals inheritance tax cuts for businesses

So-called “generation change” taxes at businesses are set for cuts worth up to 1.8 billion kroner in a proposal presented by the government yesterday.

Taxation on transferring a business to a family member – bo- og gaveafgift in Danish – will be cut from 15 percent to 10 percent under the proposal.

The plan, which also includes simplification of some tax rules, was praised by business organisations including the Confederation of Danish Industry (DI), which said “owners and staff” at family-run businesses would benefit from easier transfers of power.

This provides “certainty about how the next generation can take over a family-owned business without being hit by an unpredictable tax,” the organistion’s CEO Lars Sandahl Sørensen said in a statement.

Vocabulary: uberegnelig – unpredictable

Denmark draw with England, coach says it was a ‘shame’

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said it was a "shame" his side did not make the most of their chances to beat favourites England after a 1-1 draw in Euro 2024 Group C last night.

The Danes were well worthy of at least a point in Frankfurt but did not capitalise fully on an abysmal England performance.

"I can't say we are disappointed but it's a shame. There was a result there we could have gotten," said Hjulmand.

"We believed we could win. We played well but the most important thing is that we play like we did today in the upcoming games," he added.

Vocabulary: elendig – very bad/poor

Good chance for dry, sunny Sankt Hans Aften

Denmark’s traditional Sankt Hans Aften celebrations on Sunday could take place under clear and sunny skies, according to weather forecasts.

The closest thing Denmark has to midsummer, Sankt Hans involves gathering around a bonfire and singing late into the light evening.

It’s not uncommon for summer rain to put a dampener on things, while some recent years have also seen bonfires banned due to drought.

“Sunday, which is also Sankt Hans Aften, looks set to start nicely with some sunshine for the whole country. During the day there may be a little more cloud, but it looks like that will clear up in the evening,” meteorologist Anesten Devasakayam of national met office DMI told the Ritzau newswire.

READ ALSO: Why does Denmark celebrate Sankt Hans Aften?

Vocabulary: bål – bonfire