Denmark’s MobilePay app now lets you send money to Norway

MobilePay’s owner Vipps MobilePay said in a statement on Wednesday that international transfers were now available to the two Nordic countries.

“Our vision is to offer the simplest and most user-friendly option for sending money in the Nordic region,” Anette Bøje, head of country for Vipps MobilePay in Denmark, said in the statement.

“The new function is good news for anyone who visits our Nordic neighbours or has family there,” she said.

MobilePay, which dominates the payment app segment in Denmark, is also available in Finland. Norwegian app payments and transfers are primarily made with Vipps, which is owned by the same company.

The new international transfer function will not be free.

A fee of 5 percent of the total transfer amount will be charged when sending money internationally. Recipients will not be charged.

The service will be extended to Sweden later in the year according to plans.