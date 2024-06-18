Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Supermarkets double sales of water after announcement

The announcement by authorities that the population should stock up on emergency supplies has resulted in bottled water sales spiking, but the situation has been “calm” according to a spokesperson from a major Danish chain.

Sales of other items have also gone up according to Michael Christensen, section director of Dagrofa, which owns the Meny chain among others.

“There has been a doubling in the sales of water, rice, pasta. Additionally we’ve also seen a significant increase in canned food, salt, batteries and toilet paper,” he told newswire Ritzau.

A similar observation was made at Coop, owner of the Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Discount365 brands.

“Overall, we have not had higher sales than normal. Danes have taken it very calmly, and there are only increased sales on isolated items. Water is an example of this,” director of information at Coop Jens Juul Nielsen said.

Vocabulary: at tage det roligt – to be calm/take it easy

Free fertility treatment for second child to be available from December

Parents wishing for treatment to help them conceive their second child will be able to access fertility treatment through the public health system from December, broadcaster TV2 reports.

That comes after an agreement between the government and the national body for health authorities, Danske Regioner, on state funding.

“If you have a burning desire to have a child but are unable to, that’s a great source of pain. That’s why the government wants to strengthen assistance to involuntarily childless people so that as many as possible get the chance to create the family they dream of,” Health Minister Sophie Løhde told TV2.

The government has previously doubled the number (from three) of fertility treatments available at public fertility clinics.

Vocabulary: en stor smerte – a great pain

Election posters left hanging can result in fines

Any leftover placards from the EU elections a week ago last Sunday can result in the responsible party being fined.

Several such placards can still be spotted on the streets of Copenhagen, Ritzau reports, including at Dronning Louises Bro and Torvehallerne.

The deadline for taking the posters down was June 17th. Authorities can choose to remove them – at a cost of 524 kroner per poster – if they are considered a traffic nuisance.

Vocabulary: trafiksikkerhed – traffic safety

King Frederik opens section of Denmark-Germany tunnel

The first of some 89 different elements of an 18-kilometre tunnel linking Denmark with Germany was inaugurated by King Frederik yesterday.

The King cut a red ribbon at a ceremony marking progress at the Femern Tunnel, which is being constructed after excavation was completed earlier this year.

The ceremony took place at the harbour at Rødby on the Danish side of the tunnel.

The element inaugurated on Monday comprises the first 217 metres of the tunnel and will be sunk later this year.