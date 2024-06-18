Novo Nordisk HQ outside Copenhagen suffers second fire in two months

Advertisement

Images from the location showed the outbreak of a fire, subsequently confirmed by Copenhagen West Police.

“There are no reports of injuries. We currently have no further information,” the police district said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The fire service, Beredskab Øst, said it had sent a large team in response to a “fire in the roof of a building at Novo Nordisk”.

The fire was under control, the fire service also said via X, with some fire engines involved in “preserving valuables” and limiting damage to the building.

The fire broke out in an office building rented by Novo Nordisk, the company’s global media senior manager Anne Margrethe Hauge told the Ritzau newswire.

Novo Nordisk was hit by several fires in May. According to Novo, however, there is no indication that there was anything criminal behind any of the fires.

On May 22nd, at least 70 firefighters were involved in extinguishing a fire at an administrative building at Novo Nordisk's headquarters in Bagsværd and on May 16th, another fire broke out on a roof at a new building being constructed by Novo Nordisk at its site in Kalundborg, creating a pillar of dark smoke that could be seen from 30 kilometres away.

There was no evidence of any criminal acts related to either of those fires, Novo Nordisk has previously said.