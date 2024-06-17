Advertisement

Homeowners to get billions in tax rebate

The government agency responsible for assessing property tax, Vurderingsstyrelsen, has concluded that over 300,000 homes paid too much tax in the period 2011-2020 and will therefore receive a rebate.

The total value of the rebate is over five billion kroner and amounts to an average of 16,000 kroner per eligible home, Avisen Danmark reported.

“Homeowners who paid too much tax will be compensated with interest,” Tax Minister Jeppe Bruus told the media.

“Homeowners who didn’t pay enough will not get an extra bill,” he added.

Persons eligible to receive a refund will be informed by the authority. With assessments still ongoing, more rebates could be on the way, Bruus said.

Vocabulary: tilbagebetaling – repayment

Advertisement

Summer weather and up to 23 degrees Celsius later this week

There were some signs that the weather is getting into summer character with dry and warm spells interspersing the rain over the weekend.

Both hail and thunder will pass across Denmark this week, but warm summer weather is forecast to arrive later in the week.

“The week will start with both sun and showers. The showers on Monday afternoon could be very heavy, maybe with both hail and thunder, especially in Jutland,” meteorologist Anja Bodholdt of met office DMI told the Ritzau newswire.

“When we get to the middle of the week around Wednesday, it could start quite we on [eastern island] Bornholm, but apart from that a dry weather day awaits us with more space for the sun,2 she said.

“When we reach the end of the week we can look forward to some summery days when the sun will shine most places and it will stay dry,” with temperatures reaching up to 23 degrees, she said.

Denmark's Eriksen glad for 'very different' Euros experience

Christian Eriksen said he had nothing other than football on his mind after scoring in Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia at Euro 2024 almost three years to the day since he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Eriksen put Denmark ahead in the first half of their Group C opener in Stuttgart on Sunday as the midfielder scored his first European Championship goal at his third tournament.

He featured at Euro 2012 and again at the Covid-delayed 2020 edition, where he collapsed during Denmark's opening 1-0 loss to Finland and was resuscitated on the pitch with the aid of a defibrillator.

Eriksen, now 32, has said that fateful day in Copenhagen is one on which he no longer dwells too much.

"Luckily it's been a lot of games since the last time and since it happened. I felt confident in playing again, so in that sense I was just happy to be back playing."

Advertisement

Stores report explosion in sales after emergency advice to public

On Saturday, the Danish Emergency Management Service (Beredsskabstyrelsen, DEMA) issued advice for the general public to have certain supplies at home so that they are prepared in the event of a crisis or hybrid attack (meaning an attack from another country the targets cyber infrastructure).

We’ll have full details of this announcement, what has been recommended and what it means on our website today – look out for the separate article(s).

In the meantime, sales of items such as water containers, camping stoves and first aid boxes have spiked, media including broadcaster DR report.

Businesses such as outdoors specialist Spejder Sport said they has been inundated with orders and would increase their own orders from suppliers.