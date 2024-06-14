Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Alcohol and tobacco sales down

Danish stores sold a significantly lower quantity of alcohol and cigarettes over the counter last year, new data from Statistics Denmark show.

Some 3,852 cigarettes were sold year, which amounts to 804 per person over the age of 18. But that compares to a figures of 854 per person on 2022.

Cigarette sales in Denmark have been declining since 2018.

Sales of sprits, beer and wine fell by 7.8 percent, 5.3 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.

“The numbers are still too high and it’s an average that could have a skewed distribution,” University of Southern Denmark professor, Janne Tholstrup, said in relation to the alcohol sales figures. Tholstrup has published research on Denmark’s alcohol culture.

Vocabulary: over disken – over the counter

Rainy weekend forecast, but temperatures could improve

If you’re getting tired of the lacklustre summer weather so far in June, there’s good and bad news this weekend.

Relatively rainy weather will continue this weekend but that will be followed by warmer air pushing across Denmark, according to broadcaster TV2’s forecast.

Friday will be no warmer than 18 degrees Celsius and a little cooler than that in Jutland. Rainy front will pass across Denmark on Saturday morning, but will bring warmer temperatures with it.

The wet weather will eventually clear up from the southwest, meaning there could be some sun on Sunday. Temperatures could reach 20 degrees Celsius.

Vocabulary: lunken – lukewarm, disappointing

Copenhagen cuts investments linked to Israel settlements

Copenhagen Municipality will stop investing in companies that have links to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, the finance section of the city government has decided by vote.

A record of the meeting, reported by newswire Ritzau, shows a vote of 9 to 2 in favour of cutting the investments. The Social Democrats, Red-Green Alliance and Social Liberals voted in favour, with the Conservatives and Liberal Alliance voting against.

The decision means that Copenhagen Municipality will sell investments valuing a total of 6.8 million kroner in companies including Airbnb, Expedia Group and Booking.com owner Booking Holdings. The companies are included on a UN list of businesses with links to Israeli settlements on territories such as the West Bank.

“As a large investor, we have a responsibility for things like human rights. That's why I don't think we should invest in companies that have to do with illegal settlements,” Mayor of Copenhagen Sophie Hæstorp Andersen said last week.

Vocabulary: bosættelser – settlements

Fewer large LED signs in the capital

Copenhagen’s bright lights could be a little dimmer in future with the city government set to limit illuminated advertising.

Copenhagen Municipality’s city planning department (Teknik- og Miljøudvalget) is working on new rules which will put limits on where in the city large illuminated advertising can be placed.

Restrictions will apply to large signs such as the type fixed to rooftops and would only apply to new signs, meaning existing ones will be allowed to stay in place.

You can read more on this story here.