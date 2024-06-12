Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

PM says changes will be made after election defeat

In an interview with broadcaster DR, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the EU election defeat handed to the Social Democrats on Sunday was a “warning” and a “raised finger” pointed at the government.

The government will listen to the message from voters and make changes as a consequence, the PM said.

Just 15.6 percent of voters chose the Social Democrats in Sunday’s election, compared to 27.5 percent in the 2022 general election.

“I want to say that we are taking it seriously,” Frederiksen said.

“It is not a good result in any way.”

“Of course there will be changes,” she said in relation to the partnership with other coalition parties the Moderates and Liberals.

“What exactly that will be is too early to say,” she said.

READ ALSO: Danish PM Frederiksen 'still not feeling great' after assault in Copenhagen

Advertisement

Denmark to help train Ukrainian women for trade work

A new 250 million donation package for Ukraine includes 30 million kroner of funding to train women as builders, tractor drivers and electricians, the international development minister Dan Jørgensen said yesterday to news wire Ritzau.

Women are needed to take jobs in the traditionally male-dominated trades because of the large number of drafted soldiers and the need for reconstruction of cities like Mykolaiv, Jørgensen said.

“The situation is that when most of the men are at the front, there is not enough labour in some of the sectors that are traditionally worked by men,” he said.

The money will be spent on learning materials as well as facilities for the training.

Number of EVs on Danish roads tops 250,000

Electric cars are increasing their share of Danish road space with the total number of the vehicle type having reached a quarter of a million, around nine percent of all cars.

The figures from organisation Mobility Denmark show that 50,000 more EVs were registered in the last five months alone.

“EV sales have accelerated in the last few years and every few months we see more EVs in both sales and fleet numbers. That’s a big benefit for green energy transition,” the organisation’s CEO Mads Rørvig said in a press statement.

Denmark arrests Russian national on suspicion of spying

Danish intelligence said Tuesday a Russian citizen had been arrested for suspected espionage, with media reports saying it was a woman well known in the Russian diaspora.

The PET intelligence agency said in a statement that the Russian national had been arrested south of Copenhagen and was suspected of "enabling a foreign intelligence service to operate in Denmark."

It said the suspect was expected to be released after questioning, but added that "the case is still under investigation and PET has no further comment."

PET stressed the case was not "related to the recent European Parliament elections," but instead concerned media reports about a Russian sovereign wealth fund.