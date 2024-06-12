discrimination Paywall free
Tell us: What can Denmark do to make the country more inclusive?
What do you think could be done to make Denmark a more inclusive place? We'd love to hear your thoughts.
The Local has written on several occasions about aspects of life in Denmark that might make foreigners feel excluded, such as a lack of openness towards strangers, as well as serious issues like racism, but we also want to encourage constructive discussion, so we're asking what our readers think to help make your voice heard in the public debate.
Please fill out the survey below to have your say, or click here if the survey doesn't show for you.
We may use your answers in a future article on The Local.
