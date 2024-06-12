How to watch the Euro 2024 tournament on TV in Denmark

Advertisement

The UEFA Euro 2024 tournament kicks off in Germany on June 14th, with 24 teams – including England and Scotland as well as Denmark themselves – vying for the title currently held by Italy.

Denmark and England meet in the group stages on June 20th, when the Danes will be seeking revenge for their semi-final defeat against the English in the last edition of the tournament.

If you want to watch from home, the good news is that all of the matches are being shown by Denmark’s two main broadcasters, TV2 and DR.

For the matches broadcast on DR, all you need to do is download the DR TV app or go to the DR TV homepage on your browser and you can start streaming – the public service broadcaster’s programmes are free to watch.

It’s worth knowing that, by creating a DR user profile and logging in, you can watch the Euros matches from anywhere in the EU.

TV2’s matches can be viewed using the channel’s streaming platform TV2 Play. Some games – including Friday’s tournament opener between Germany and Scotland – will be shown on the regular TV2 channel, while others will be on the TV2 Sport X channel.

Depending on whether you want access to all the games, you can choose between two different TV2 Play subscription packages. The basic package starts at a very reasonable 69 kroner per month. If you want to watch the Sport X matches, though, you’ll need to subscribe to the “Favorit + Sport” package which starts at 219 kroner per month. More information can be found via TV2 Play here.

A list of which games will be shown on which channels follows at the bottom of this article.

You could also choose to go out to take in the games. It’s common in most medium to large towns across Denmark for sports bars or pubs to show football matches, especially international matches and tournaments involving Denmark.

There will also be big screens set up in some cities where you will be able to watch matches.

In Copenhagen, a big screen will show matches on the grassy section of Islands Brygge, the Amager side of Copenhagen Harbour. This is where TV2’s live studio will be located during the tournament.

There will also be a big screen at the Pavillon Beer Garden in Fælledparken, the large park in the Østerbro district which neighbours the national football stadium, Parken.

If you’re in Aarhus, it’s worth taking in at least one match at the fanzone at Aarhus Harbour. There is a large capacity, food and drink stands and activities for kids, as well as DR’s studio for the tournament. The Herman Sallings Plads location has been a popular choice for fans in Aarhus during past tournaments.

Here’s the TV schedule as we understand it at the current time. All kick-off times are CET.

Friday, June 14th

9pm: Germany-Scotland (Group A) TV2

Saturday, June 15th

3pm: Hungary-Switzerland (Group A) TV2 Sport X

6pm: Spain-Croatia (Group B) TV2 Sport X

9pm: Italy-Albania (Group B) DR

Sunday, June 16th

3pm: Poland-Netherlands (Group D) TV2 Sport X

6pm: Slovenia-Denmark (Group C) DR

9pm: Serbia-England (Group C) DR

Monday, June 17th

3pm: Romania-Ukraine (Group E) TV2 Sport X

6pm: Belgium-Slovakia (Group E) DR

9pm: Austria-France (Group D) DR

Tuesday, June 18th

6pm: Turkey-Georgia (Group F) TV2 Sport X

9pm: Portugal-Czech Republic (Group F) TV2

Wednesday, June 19th

3pm: Croatia-Albania (Group B) DR

6pm: Germany-Hungary (Group A) DR

9pm: Scotland-Switzerland (Group A) TV2

Thursday, June 20th

3pm: Slovenia-Serbia (Group C) DR

6pm: Denmark-England (Group C) TV2

9pm: Spain-Italy (Group B) TV2 Sport X

Friday, June 21st

3pm: Slovakia-Ukraine (Group E) TV2 Sport X

6pm: Poland-Austria (Group D) DR

9pm: Netherlands-France (Group D) DR

Saturday, June 22nd

3pm: Turkey-Portugal (Group F) DR

6pm: Georgia-Czech Republic (Group F) DR

9pm: Belgium-Romania (Group E) TV2

Sunday, June 23rd

9pm: Switzerland-Germany (Group A) TV2

9pm: Scotland-Hungary (Group A) TV2 Sport X

Monday, June 24th

9pm: Albania-Spain (Group B) DR

9pm: Croatia-Italy (Group B) DR

Tuesday, June 25th

6pm: Netherlands-Austria (Group D) DR

6pm: France-Poland (Group D) DR

9pm: England-Slovenia (Group C) DR

9pm: Denmark-Serbia (Group C) DR

Wednesday, June 26th

6pm: Slovakia-Romania (Group E) TV2

6pm: Ukraine-Belgium (Group E) TV2 Sport X

9pm: Georgia-Portugal (Group F) TV2 Sport X

9pm: Czech Republic-Turkey (Group F) TV2

ROUND OF 16

Matches and broadcasters to be confirmed

QUARTER-FINALS

Matches and broadcasters to be confirmed

SEMI-FINALS

Will be shown by TV2, channels to be confirmed

FINAL

Sunday July 14th on TV2