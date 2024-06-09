Nordic left-wing parties gain as far-right declines in EU vote, exit polls show

"It feels like I'm in some type of shock. I couldn't be happier," Left Alliance party leader Li Andersson told broadcaster YLE.

The result meant the party secured three out of Finland's 15 seats in the European Parliament, up from the one they got in the previous election.

Prime Minister Petteri Orpo's National Coalition Party still won the most votes with 24.7 percent, giving them four seats.

The far-right Finns Party, which is part of Orpo's coalition government, meanwhile saw their support fall drastically, gaining only 7.6 percent of votes, a decrease of 6.2 percentage points -- leaving them with only one seat instead of two.

"This is a wake-up call for our party. Now we should activate our EU policies more," Sebastian Tynkkynen, who will be the lone representative of the Finns Party in the EU parliament, told YLE.

In Denmark, broadcaster DR's exit poll had the Socialist People's Party emerging as the largest party with 18.4 percent of the vote, up 5.2 percentage points compared to the 2019 result.

In Sweden, the Green Party looked to become the country's third largest with 15.7 percent of the vote, an increase of 4.2 percentage points, according to an exit poll by broadcaster SVT.

The Left Party also saw a boost, with 10.7 percent, up 3.9 percentage points.

The anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, which is propping up Ulf Kristersson's government, also saw a weaker result with 13.9 percent, down 1.4 percentage points, according to the exit poll.