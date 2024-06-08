Danish PM has 'minor whiplash' from assault: office

Advertisement

"After being assaulted yesterday, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was taken to Rigshospitalet for a medical check-up," her office said in a statement to AFP.

"The assault has caused a minor whiplash injury," it said adding that the prime minister was "otherwise safe but shaken by the incident" and that her Saturday schedule had been cancelled.

This comes as the man arrested for hitting Frederiksen will appear before a judge Saturday who will decide if he will be kept in custody, police said.

"This morning, a 39-year-old man will be brought before the Copenhagen district court for questioning," police said on X, adding that the hearing was expected at 1:00 pm (1100 GMT).

The prime minister's office said in a statement to AFP on Friday that Frederiksen was "shocked by the incident".

"Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested," the statement said.

The incident comes on the heels of a spate of attacks on politicians from across the political spectrum at work or on the campaign trail in Germany ahead of this week's EU elections.

On May 15, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot four times at close range as he greeted supporters after a government meeting in the central town of Handlova.

Fico, who survived the assassination attempt, was taken to a hospital in a nearby city after the shooting, where he underwent two lengthy surgeries.

Two witnesses, Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn, told newspaper BT that they had seen Frederiksen arrive at the square while they were sitting by a nearby fountain just before 6:00 pm (1600 GMT).

"A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side," the two women told the newspaper.

They added that while it was a "strong push", Frederiksen did not hit the ground.

'Confused'

According to the witnesses, the prime minister then sat down at a nearby cafe.

They described the man as tall and slim, and said he had tried to hurry away but had not gotten far before being grabbed and pushed to the ground by men in suits.

Another witness, Kasper Jorgensen, told newspaper Ekstra Bladet that he had seen the man after he was tackled to the ground, saying that one of what he presumed to be part of the security service had put a knee on the man's back.

"They had pacified him, and as he lay there, he looked confused and a little dazed," Jorgensen told the newspaper.

'Despicable act'

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday denounced the attack.

"The attack on the Danish Prime Minister is unacceptable," Macron posted on X (former Twitter).

"I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery," he added.

EU chief Charles Michel and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola on Friday slammed the attack on Frederiksen.

Metsola urged the Danish head of government to "keep strong", while adding in a post on X that "violence has no place in politics".

Michel in turn said he was "outraged by the assault".

"I strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression," the European Council president said in a separate post to X.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen also condemned what she called a "despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe", in a statement to social media.

"I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her," Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a post to social media.

"Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country," he said.

In 2019, Frederiksen became the country's youngest prime minister, and kept the post after emerging victorious in the 2022 general election.